Texas Gov. Abbott signs laws restricting sexually explicit books in schools, strengthening parents’ rights

AUSTIN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed four new “transformative” education laws giving “more rights” to parents and cutting “inappropriate or vulgar materials” from school libraries.

“The House and Senate did a great job to provide transformative changes for education in the state of Texas,” Gov. Abbott, who recently signed a measure banning mutilating transgender surgeries and destructive drugs for minors, said in a press release ahead of the Monday signing.

Abbott said that the new legislation “transforms school curriculum, improving it for Texas parents, students, and teachers” and will get “inappropriate or vulgar materials out of our schools.”

Two of the bills will directly combat the leftist indoctrination of children in the school system by mandating transparency and parental involvement in key issues.

House Bill 900 will ban “the possession, acquisition, and purchase of harmful library material that is sexually explicit, pervasively vulgar, or educationally unsuitable.”

The Texas Tribune noted that HB 900 will require book vendors “to assign ratings to books based on the presence of depictions or references to sex.”

“A book would be considered ‘sexually relevant’ if the material describes or portrays sexual activity and is part of required school curriculum,” The Tribune summarized, adding that vendors will have to flag a book as “sexually explicit” for “describing or portraying sexual behavior is ‘patently offensive’ and not part of required curriculum.”

“Patently offensive” under Texas law is defined as content that runs afoul of “current community standards of decency,” the outlet pointed out.

Another bill, HB 1605, will authorize “parents to access and review instructional materials” and force “districts to provide teachers with a full sequence of instructional materials so they do not have to devote personal or planning time to develop instructional materials themselves.”

Another of the bills will help parents of children with special needs get the resources necessary for their students. Still another will let parents, not school staffers, decide whether children in certain grade levels must repeat a grade.

Abbott’s actions to protect children and empower parents come as a bevy of states have similarly moved to shield students from radical racial and sexual ideology in the classroom after parents took to school board meetings in droves to express displeasure about the indoctrination of their children.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, revelations concerning the extent of LGBT indoctrination and sexually explicit materials in public (and private) schools have galvanized parents in recent years, triggering a grassroots movement to secure parental rights in the classroom, protect children, and hold school districts accountable.

Among the states that have moved to ban inappropriate texts for children is Florida, which drew significant attention for its Parental Rights in Education bill. Widely smeared as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by left-wing critics, the law banned the teaching of LGBT ideology and sexually explicit content in Florida’s kindergarten through third grade classrooms. A separate law signed in May expanded the ban to include pre-K through eighth grade.

“Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old,” Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement after signing the earlier measure last year.

In April, the Florida Department of Education (DOE) approved rules extending the prohibition on LGBT material in public schools to all K-12 grade levels.

To date, more than half a dozen states nationwide have passed measures to cull inappropriate materials from classrooms and libraries.

