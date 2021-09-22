Texas governor signs bill banning ‘abortion inducing drugs’ after seven weeks of pregnancy

AUSTIN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — On the heels of the Texas Heartbeat Act, pro-lifers can welcome another victory in the state, as Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law a bill prohibiting physicians or health care providers from giving women an “abortion inducing drug” after seven weeks of pregnancy.
Senate Bill 4, sponsored by state Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr. (D), was signed into law by Abbott on September 17, and is due to take effect December 2, 2021.
The bill largely prohibits the distribution of contraceptives, or “abortion inducing drugs,” implementing a ban on the drugs after the 49th day, or seventh week, of a mother’s pregnancy. Previous laws allowed the drugs to be handed out up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.
Physicians may still distribute the drugs before the 49th day, at face-to-face meetings, but are subject to a number of requirements, including scheduling a follow-up visit no more than 14 days after giving the drug, to “confirm that the woman’s pregnancy is completely terminated; and assess any continued blood loss.”
Lucio said it was not an attempt to restrict abortions, but rather a way to protect the “health and welfare of every woman considering a drug-induced abortion.”
“Doctors need to be present when patients receive these drugs so the patient knows what to expect from normal side effects and what needs to be addressed quickly before it turns into a serious issue,” Lucio stated before the Senate when laying out the bill.
The bill does, however, stipulate that “[n]othing in this Act shall be construed as creating or recognizing a right to abortion.”
In addition, the bill also places a ban on the mailing of such drugs within the state: “A manufacturer, supplier, physician, or any other person may not provide to a patient any abortion-inducing drug by courier, delivery, or mail service.”
Those who “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” violate the bill, are deemed to commit a criminal offence carrying a penalty of between 180 days and 2 years in prison, with fines rising to $10,000.
It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship.
We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts.
Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands.
On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will.
While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country.
This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance.
Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following:
- A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)
- A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine
- A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option
- A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine
- A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff
- A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public
- A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses)
All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce!
And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000.
While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them.
And now, it would seem that time has officially come.
"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory."
In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way."
These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance.
As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant.
But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage.
This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO.
Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www.
In a statement issued August 11, when the bill was passed, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said: “When abortion-inducing drugs are available by mail, Texas women are put at risk from human traffickers and abusive spouses or significant others. By banning abortion-inducing drugs’ availability by mail, Senate Bill 4 strengthens Texas’ firm position that we are a pro-life state.”
Not surprisingly, S.B. 4 has angered abortion activists, with NARAL Pro-Choice America acting president Adrienne Kimmel stating: “Anti-choice politicians in Texas are launching their attacks on abortion access from every angle imaginable. This law blatantly tramples on Texans’ fundamental freedoms and pushes access to care further out of reach … Anti-choice politicians have made their intentions abundantly clear, and they will stop at nothing to strip away reproductive freedom.”
“What we see in this bill are outdated medical recommendations being codified and access to medications being rolled back,” state Rep. Erin Zwiener (D) told the Texas Tribune. “I hope in the future we will move forward on issues of women’s safety guided by evidence.”
S.B. 4 follows on the heels of the Texas Heartbeat Act, which took effect September 1. It requires abortionists to screen for a preborn baby’s heartbeat and prohibits abortion if a heartbeat can be heard (generally as early as six weeks), with exceptions only for medical emergencies.
The Heartbeat Act “exclusively” empowers private citizens to bring civil suits against abortionists, punishable by a minimum of $10,000 in statutory relief per abortion plus whatever additional injunctive relief is deemed “sufficient to prevent the defendant from violating this chapter or engaging in acts that aid or abet violations of this chapter.”
The Act survived an emergency petition to block the law, on the grounds that the petition had not named anyone planning to file enforcement suits against abortionists, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of the law.
Statistics from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute estimated that 55,440 abortions took place in Texas in 2017, a 3% decline compared to 2014. A total of 35 abortion providing facilities were found in the state in 2017, compared to 44 in 2014.