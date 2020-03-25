Texas halts all abortions due to coronavirus crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 25, 2020 (Created Equal) — Phone calls to all the abortion facilities in Texas demonstrate that these centers have ceased performing abortions. This comes in the wake of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s warning to Texas abortion businesses that they are not exempt from executive orders to cease non-essential procedures. For now, Texas is abortion free!

Video: TX Abortions Halted Due to Coronavirus

According to the calls made to Texas abortion centers, the facilities have ceased not only surgical abortions but also RU-486 medical abortions.

While Ohio, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Maryland have issued orders for abortion facilities to comply with public health directives ... only Texas has enforced it.

Here is a brief summary of the current status of #StopTheSpread in various states (the situation is developing, so the status changes daily):

All or at least surgical abortions have been specifically ordered to stop in four states (TX, LA, OH, MS). Abortions were stopped in two of these states (TX, LA), but are now being scheduled in one of them (LA).

Eight other states have banned elective surgeries, yet abortions continue (MD, FL, CO, MI, VT, NY, AK, AZ).

One state pulled its ban on elective surgeries (MN), and another has no order in place, but hospitals are taking initiative to cancel elective surgeries (GA). Abortions continue in both states.

Four states banned elective surgeries, but made a special exception for abortions (MA, WA, IL, NJ).

We are following these developments closely. Stay tuned for more information.

Published with permission from Created Equal.