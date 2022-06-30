Texas judge blocks total abortion ban, six-week heartbeat law remains in place

State district judge Christine Weems granted the injunction following a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and two local law firms on behalf of a group of abortion providers.

Life is WINNING. Will you donate today to support LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

HOUSTON (LifeSiteNews) – Texas has been stopped from completely banning abortion.

A Texas judge granted an injunction Tuesday to a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion law that prohibited all abortions in the state. The injunction follows an advisory issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that said that the law was once again enforceable because of the Supreme Court (SCOTUS)’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overturning Roe.

State district judge Christine Weems granted the injunction following a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and two local law firms on behalf of a group of abortion providers.

Weems found that the enforcement of a pre-Roe law from 1925 that banned abortions and created criminal charges for abortion providers and those attempting to help women attain abortions would cause “probable, irreparable, and immanent injury” to abortion providers. The injunction will remain in place until a July 12 hearing.

BREAKING: A judge in Harris County grants a temporary restraining order after abortion providers filed a lawsuit in state court trying to block enforcement of the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban. Co. Atty. says it will remain in effect until a decision after a July 12 hearing. @khou https://t.co/fLTiK62XLT — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) June 28, 2022

Paxton issued an advisory Friday after SCOTUS ruled on Dobbs, stating that the 1925 law was once again in force, and that “abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting today.” The lawsuit alleged that Roe established a constitutional right to abortion, repealing the law, and that the law cannot be enforced because Roe was overturned.

“At least for today, we can say that abortion providers cannot be prosecuted for, at least the time being, for providing abortions before six weeks for their patients,” said Mark Hearron, an attorney for the plaintiffs, to reporters Tuesday. According to the Austin American Statesman, one of the abortion providers has begun calling women on clinic waitlists to schedule abortions as of Tuesday.

After the hearing, lawyers for the providers explained what this temporary restraining order means for abortions in Texas for now. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/0PzCF6vQAM — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) June 28, 2022

It is unclear how the injunction should be applied. CRR spokeswoman Kelly Krause said in a statement that the injunction applied only to the plaintiffs, while Hearron said that the application of the injunction for other providers was not immediately clear.

“I don’t know that I have an answer to that question,” said Hearron when asked about other providers. “That’s a legal question that the other clients would want to look at.”

Paxton tweeted after Weems delivered the injunction saying that he was going to appeal “immediately.” “The judge’s decision is wrong,” he tweeted. “I’m immediately appealing. I’ll ensure we have all the legal tools to keep TX pro-life!”

Today a Harris County judge froze pre-Roe laws criminalizing abortion in TX. But w/ SCOTUS’s Dobbs decision, these laws are 100% in effect & constitutional. The judge’s decision is wrong. I’m immediately appealing. I’ll ensure we have all the legal tools to keep TX pro-life! — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 28, 2022

Emily Cook, an attorney for Texas Right to Life, said in a statement that “Although some government officials are temporarily blocked from enforcing the pre-Roe statutes against certain abortion facilities, the law is still valid and abortion is no longer a ‘lawful medical procedure.’”

READ: FULL LIST: Here are the states where abortion is now banned in post-Roe America

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand WITH Justice Clarence Thomas, AGAINST Abortion Fanatics Like Hillary Clinton Show Petition Text 15 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Ever since the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the ongoing debate over the barbaric practice of abortion back to the states, left-wing zealots, politicians, and rioters have taken to the streets and the airwaves to fan the flames of division.



And perhaps no one has epitomized this unhinged rage more than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



Taking her anger out on Justice Clarence Thomas, Clinton has once again shown her propensity for bitterness, hostility towards our Constitution and rule of law, and hatred towards those with differing philosophies from her own.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against hateful attacks by radical liberals like Hillary Clinton.



The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which saw a 6-3 majority rule in favor of overturning both Roe v. Wade and 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey, was a long time coming: In 1973, seven Justices of the Supreme Court (all males) created a phony constitutional "right" to abortion out of thin air, opening the floodgates to practically unfettered access to abortion across the nation and resulting in the killing of more than 60 million innocent, unborn babies in the nearly 50 years that followed.



But with Roe now out of the picture, this decision will officially fall back to the states, who, by way of their elected lawmakers, may now opt to permit, restrict, or even outright ban the practice of abortion altogether.



And while the majority opinion in Dobbs was penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, most of the left's ire in the aftermath of its publication has been directed at a different Justice: Conservative constitutionalist Clarence Thomas, currently the bench's only African-American member, who wrote his own separate concurrence acknowledging other past cases which were decided on similar, constitutionally-lacking bases that could potentially be revisited in the future.



Perhaps no disgruntled abortion supporter has gone out of their way more to deride this ruling and Justice Thomas than former First Lady and Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who let her utter contmept for the unborn, the Constitution, and Justice Thomas show in a CBS interview with Gayle King earlier this week. .@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022



In her deeply personal attack, Clinton claimed that Justice Thomas, a Yale Law School classmate of hers in the early 1970s (when Roe was first decided), was a "person of grievance for as long as I've known him. Resentment, grievance, anger."



She then went on to criticize the court's ruling in Dobbs, repeating without evidence that "women are going to die" as a result, all while (predictably) ignoring the potentially millions of unborn babies who will now live because of Justices' timely decision.



So while pro-abortion liberals like Hillary Clinton continue to lament the outcome of Dobbs and smear conservative Justices like Clarence Thomas with personal attacks simply for abiding by the text of the Constitution, the pro-life movement and millions of Americans who believe in the constitutional right to life can take pride in nearly half a century's work to achieve the end of Roe, and begin the real work of ending the barbaric practice of abortion in the United States.



Now is the time to put out-of-touch elitists like Hillary Clinton on notice that momentum is on the side of life once again and that America is rejecting the culture of death that has penetrated our way of life for far too long.



Now is the time to stand with pro-life, conservative constitutionalists like Justice Clarence Thomas!



SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against attacks from leftists like Hillary Clinton, and thank him for courageously standing up for life and the Constitution!



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Hillary Clinton attacks Clarence Thomas as a ‘person of grievance’ following Roe reversal' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Texas’ trigger law is set to come into effect pending the release of SCOTUS’ official judgment in Dobbs, which is not expected for at least a month. Speaking about the trigger law, Hearron said “At some point in the future, in a couple of months, abortion will be banned. There will be a near-total ban across the state of Texas … But not yet; it’s not today.”

However, the enforcement of Texas’ trigger law may be reliant upon local District Attorneys, according to KHOU11 legal analyst Carmen Roe. “Democratic District Attorneys who are elected have said pretty much generally that they are not going to enforce the law whereas in Republic District Attorney areas they have said clearly that they will enforce the law,” Roe said. Currently, Texas law criminalizes abortions after six weeks, around the time a baby’s heartbeat can be detected in an ultrasound.

Texas is not the only state where trigger laws have been subject to legal challenges. Earlier this week, judges in Louisiana and Utah blocked trigger laws after abortion providers filed lawsuits. Republican state leaders in Louisiana and Utah have vowed to fight any legal challenge to their states’ trigger laws.

In Arizona, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday that an abortion ban dating from 1901 could be enforced, declaring “Our office has concluded the Arizona Legislature has made its intentions clear regarding abortion laws.” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey had previously signed a 15-week abortion ban in March.

READ: Arizona attorney general says he will enforce complete abortion ban

At least 13 states have enacted or are set to enact trigger laws in the wake of the Dobbs decision Friday.

Share











