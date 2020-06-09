Texas Lt. Gov: ‘Loving God’ is the only answer to America’s riots, unrest

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas has said that “loving God” and not “commissions” or “more laws” is the key to uniting America in the midst of riots around the country, following the death of George Floyd.

Patrick told Fox News @ Night last week: “You cannot change the culture of a country until you change the character of mankind, and you can't change that unless you change the heart. And for billions of us on the planet, we believe you can't do that unless you accept Jesus Christ or unless you accept God.”

Patrick said there is racism in America, and it won’t be solved without God.

“It’s loving God — you cannot love your fellow man if you don’t love God,” he said.

“And we have a country where we’ve been working really hard, particularly on the left, to kick God out,” he continued.

“God has been left out of this equation through all of this and we need tremendous healing. We cannot heal through commissions and blue-ribbon panels and more laws. We can only heal ourselves if we really reach out and love one another.”

Last week in Washington, D.C., Monsignor Charles Pope led a rosary procession in reparation for recent events.

“We wanted to gather just as people of prayer, who don’t want to have any politicization...just pray and make reparation,” Msgr. Pope said.

Amid #DCProtests over the death of #GeorgeFloyd yesterday, a rosary procession with #Catholic lay/religious in #DC prayed for healing from #racism. @MsgrPope says it’s “something that we have to think about and repent of in our own life...it’s a community problem” pic.twitter.com/YTKLIZDvtd — Mark Irons (@MarkIronsMedia) June 7, 2020

“We wanted to come out in a very non-partisan, non-political way and just say ‘we care for our brother’ and we care for the fact that there is racism in this country,” he continued.

“It has gone on a long time and it’s something that we have to think about and repent of in our own life. We also have to accept the fact that sometimes we’re victims of it, sometimes we’re perpetrators, but we all need to pray and make reparation because it’s a community problem.”