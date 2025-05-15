Texas passes bill to close loophole that allows sexually graphic material in schools

(Live Action) — A bipartisan bill (SB 412) passed by the Texas State Legislature, “An Act relating to defenses to prosecution for certain offenses involving material or conduct that is obscene or otherwise harmful to children,” has been sent to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Currently, Texas exempts educators and schools from laws intended to protect children from harmful exposure to sexual content. This bill will close that loophole, known as an “affirmative defense” loophole, written into Texas state penal code 43.25 in the late 1970s and heavily influenced by “Father of the Sexual Revolution” Alfred Kinsey. Kinsey’s well-known “research” involved the gathering of “data” obtained by pedophiles as they sexually abused infants and children.

READ: Pro-family Canadians to host 3rd annual ‘National Pride Flag Walk-Out Day’ against LGBT agenda

Since that time, these Kinsey-inspired exemptions have allowed sexually perverse content to make its way into books and curriculum used for explicit sex-ed programs taught to children – without legal ramifications, since it was all allegedly promoted for reasons of “a bona fide educational, medical, psychological, psychiatric, judicial, law enforcement, or legislative purpose.” This bill would remove that language from the law.

Current Texas code and similar codes in other states were instituted by the American Law Institute’s Model Penal Code, published in 1955, citing Kinsey’s disputed “research.” According to The Texan, Texas joins five other states that have removed these dangerous loopholes to protect children from pornographic content and explicit materials found in books and other materials used in schools.

Many of these explicit books and materials not only graphically detail and encourage casual sex, incest, rape, and murder – as Live Action News previously reported – but also promote abortions. Currently, Texas still allows schools to use the “national sex education standards,” which are set by sex miseducators who are part of the Future of Sex Education (FoSE) coalition – groups such as Planned Parenthood, SIECUS, and Advocates for Youth.

Live Action News previously reported how the American Library Association and the National Coalition Against Censorship promote sexually explicit books in collaboration with the FoSE coalition. Planned Parenthood has openly admitted that its support of such books serves as a way for children to gain access to the materials, even if they live in states that do not promote explicit sex education.

READ: Washington DC opens its first pro-LGBT home for seniors

A different bill, SB 1396, aims to prohibit “the adoption or use of national sex education standards” in Texas schools. The bill passed the Texas Senate and received a committee hearing in the House, where it remains.

However, it is hoped by many Texas parents and legislators that, once SB 412 is signed by Governor Greg Abbott, these dangerous loopholes will help to end the proliferation of sexually explicit materials in school libraries, and by extension, FoSE coalition sex-education programs that are still utilized in some school districts.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

Share











