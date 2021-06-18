Texas passes legislation to outlaw all abortions if SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill on Thursday banning all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest, that will take effect whenever the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The Human Life Protection Act relies on the decision of the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear a case that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the law allowing the murder of children through abortion in the United States.

“HB 1280 is a trigger law meant to ban abortion in Texas if Roe v. Wade is overturned, but that is a hypothetical situation,” said Diana Gomez, advocacy manager for Progress Texas.

“Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land and abortion is legal in Texas,” she continued. “What is not hypothetical are the thousands of lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the millions of Texans who are uninsured. Instead of passing legislation meant to address hypotheticals, lawmakers should focus on reality.”

If the Supreme Court overturns this ruling, states will be able to institute abortion laws for themselves. In Texas, 30 days after the new ruling, all abortions will be completely banned or banned to the extent that the court ruling allows, with exemptions for mothers whose lives are at risk or “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”

“A favorable ruling would make Texas one of the first states to end abortions,” tweeted state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, who wrote the bill.

“We are extremely pleased at the passage of HB 1280,” said Dr. Joe Pojman, executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, after the legislature approved the measure. “To whatever extent the Supreme Court allows states to protect unborn babies from abortion — whether at 15 weeks, six weeks, or at conception — the Human Life Protection Act will go into effect to the same extent.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, state Republican Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney said, “I believe all Texans deserve the opportunity to experience life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“I believe House Bill 1280 … is the appropriate vehicle to ensure that this right is immediately protected should the Supreme Court overturn the current precedent,” she continued.

Texas also recently passed House Bill 1515 banning all abortions when a baby’s heartbeat begins. Furthermore, 28 Texas cities have become areas of “Sanctuary for the Unborn” by outlawing abortions. Texas also recently approved a $20 million increase of funding to offer free services to support pregnant women and families.