Texas power outage is a warning about ‘green energy’ reliance and globalist control

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The current winter storm in Texas, which has left millions without power, heat, and food, has led to questions about the reliability of so called “green energy” and serves as an example of the danger posed by the green agenda in pursuit of the Great Reset.

The storm brought temperatures dipping well below zero degrees Fahrenheit and has left millions of people without power. Over 20 people have died in various states affected by the storm. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages around 90% of Texas’s electrical capacity, initially asked residents to “reduce their electricity use,” as the system was suffering from “higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units.”

Due to the extreme winter storm, “nearly half of Texas’ installed wind power generation capacity has been offline because of frozen wind turbines in West Texas,” the Austin American-Statesman reported. The wind farms can generate up to 25,100 megawatts of energy, but turbines making up 12,000 megawatts of that amount had frozen over by Sunday.

Wind power, a favored tool of those proposing a “green” agenda, is now the second largest source of energy in the Texas power grid, second only to natural gas.

Writing on Sunday, the Statesman predicted that the peak electricity demand anticipated for the next two days would possibly be more than Texas’s “summertime record for peak demand of 74,820 megawatts.”

As demand increased, rotating blackouts were imposed on residents, as the energy grid became unable to cope with the demand. The Epoch Times noted that 4,113,701 customers tracked by PowerOutage.us had power outages at 2:05 a.m. EST on Tuesday. By the afternoon of January 17, over 2,700,000 customers were still without power, and at time of writing, the number is just shy of 500,000.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has even issued a “red alert” regarding “agriculture and … food supply chain,” which have come as a result of the blackouts. “We’re looking at a food supply chain problem like we’ve never seen before,” Miller stated.

Speaking on Fox News to Sean Hannity, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the unprecedented scenes in Texas should serve as a warning for relying on green energy. “So this shows how the green new deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America. Texas is blessed with multiple sources of energy, such as natural gas and oil, and nuclear as well as solar and wind … when our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis.”

“It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas as well as for other states,” Abbott stated, although only a week before he had accepted an award for commitment to wind energy development.

While the loss of power cannot be attributed solely to problems caused by the “green” energy producers, the event has raised questions about the use of such sources of power. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) explained, “A mix of over-subsidized wind energy and under-investment in gas power means we didn’t have enough base load energy for a massive spike in demand.”

He stated that the lack of natural gas was due to an inability to transport it in the cold, as well as “scheduled maintenance,” pointing to “years of federal subsidies for wind [which] has caused an over reliance [sic] on wind and an under-investment in new gas and nuclear [power] plants.”

In an interview given to the Epoch Times, former state representative and director of Life: Powered Jason Isaac also mentioned how “virtue signalling” had been given priority, leading to the promotion of “unreliables,” which “produce electricity when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining. And then they freeze up at really cold temperatures.”

Such warnings were supported by Fox News host Tucker Carlson who delivered a stinging monologue on February 15, pointing to the historical decisions in favor of green policies: “Rather than celebrate and benefit from their state’s vast natural resources, politicians took the fashionable route and became recklessly reliant on so-called alternative energy, meaning windmills.”

“That happens every time when the power goes out; even advanced societies become primitive and dangerous, and people die,” Carlson added.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert weighed in on the issue, writing, “It takes a special kind of stupidity to run out of energy in Texas.” Even Forbes has expressed some concerns about the use of “green” or renewable energy, saying “it isn’t always there when the going gets tough.”

Is Texas an example of the globalist green agenda goal?

Despite such warnings about “green energy,” globalists and liberal elites continue to push the imposition of a green agenda. Rep. Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez (D-NY), for instance, used the opportunity to call for a great reliance on green energy: “The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal.”

In his monologue, however, Carlson pointed to dealings suggesting more than infrastructural incompetence: “Running out of energy in Texas is like starving to death at the grocery store: You can only do it on purpose, and Texas did.”

Showing a clip of Joe Biden discussing his climate-related executive orders, Carlson pointed to the terminology employed by the politician: “‘Climate crisis,’ ‘existential threat,’ ‘ambitious plan.’ You hear those phrases a lot and you’ll notice that they are all suspiciously non-precise. So what do they mean for you? Will they mean higher energy prices?”

Carlson continued: “For starters, gas prices are already up, in case you haven’t noticed. Electricity will follow. Higher costs hurt the weakest, inflation always does, but it’s worse than that. Green energy inevitably means blackouts. Someday that may change as technology progresses, but as of right now and given the current state of technology, green energy means a less reliable power grid. It means failures like the ones we’re seeing now in Texas.”

Such reliance upon green energy, as promoted tirelessly by politicians on the Left, is a key part of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. Klaus Schwab, the founder of the organization and a pioneer of the Great Reset, builds the entire concept on a green financial agenda, mentioning the “withdrawal of fossil-fuel subsidies,” new financial system based on “investments” which advance “equality and sustainability,” and the building of a “‘green’ urban infrastructure.”

Businesses would be provided with so-called “incentives” to improve their operation in line with “environmental, social, and governance metrics.” In fact, in his recent book entitled COVID-19: The Great Reset, Schwab described a scenario in which a coal-fired plant was shut down through the joint efforts of “green activists” and “investors” depriving the plant of capital until in conformed to the green agenda.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

LifeSite recently reported on how banks, in order to ensure the green agenda and the Great Reset, look set to become the enforcers of the green agenda, effectively forcing businesses and individuals into aligning with the various “green” policies.

The purpose of proposing enforced adherence to far-left environmental policies, despite the obvious shortcomings of such policies as seen in Texas, is raising questions. However, LifeSite’s co-founder and president Steve Jalsevac explained it thus: “I suspect, one of the main reasons for the Great Reset emphasis on solar and wind is that electricity dependence makes it much easier for controlling the masses. Fossil fuels allow for the greatest amount of free movement. It cannot be centrally controlled.”

“Those who do not conform to the Reset can be threatened with having their power cut off,” Jalsevac added. “They want electric only, driverless vehicles so that you will only go when and where they permit you to go. They don’t want humans in animal and great park areas. Almost everyone does not realize the enormous freedoms and prosperity that fossil fuels have been providing the people of the world. The new ‘Green energies’ are not remotely the same.”

“The challenge has been to greatly lessen the pollution caused by fossil fuels, and there have been enormous leaps in success on that, including great improvements in how oil is harvested and refined. It has been God’s gift to mankind. Electricity dependence is ideal for tyrants,” he noted.