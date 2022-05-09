Texas pro-life pregnancy center vandalized with graffiti, bishop calls for prayers

The incident is only one of many acts of violence and vandalism perpetrated by pro-abortion activists across the U.S. in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court justices to overturn Roe v. Wade.

DENTON, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life pregnancy center was vandalized this weekend, as a series of violent acts committed by pro-abortion activists protesting a potential overturning of Roe v. Wade swept through the nation.

The Loreto House in Denton, Texas was vandalized over the Mother’s Day weekend, with graffiti sprayed onto its doors, walls, and its street sign. The messages read “Not a clinic” and “Forced birth is murder.”

Loreto House in Denton was vandalized this weekend.

The pro-life pregnancy center helps women (and men) from their child’s conception until age 3 with material goods, parent education, and emotional and spiritual support.

Loreto House is a pro-life pregnancy resource center which “provides caring and compassionate assistance” to women faced with an unexpected pregnancy and, according to a recent article published by North Texas Catholic, offers women “free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes on 140 topics, lactation consulting, and resources for employment, food banks, and adult education.”

Lamenting the act, Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth Diocese took to Twitter to issue a call for prayers for the conversation of the those involved in the vandalism.

“Please pray for the person who perpetrated this, for their interior healing and moral conversion,” the bishop wrote.



The incident is only one of many such acts of violence and vandalism perpetrated by pro-abortion activists across the U.S., in the wake of a May 2 leaked, draft, majority opinion from the Supreme Court, indicating the court as a majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old ruling that imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states.

Following the leaked draft opinion published by Politico, SCOTUS confirmed the authenticity of the unprecedented leak but said it does not reflect the court’s final opinion.

On May 3 last week, a violent protest by pro-abortion activists in Los Angeles resulted in at least one police officer being injured and parts of the city being vandalized with obscene graffiti.

The following day, Sacred Heart of Mary’s Catholic church in Boulder, Colorado, was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti such as “My body my choice,” “Keep your religion off our bodies,” and the self-contradictory statement, “Abortion Saves Lives,” in light blue paint across the outside of the church.

The vandals also desecrated the hands and eyes of a bronze statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Child Jesus with red paint, according to the local report.

