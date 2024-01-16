Texas pro-life pregnancy centers have served more than 100k women since 6-week abortion ban: report

The Alternatives to Abortion program effectively 'served a total of 113,125 unduplicated clients who received 2,230,713 services and 178,240 referrals to government assistance and social service programs.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A new report details that over 100,000 women were served by life-affirming pregnancy centers in Texas after the state enacted a near-total abortion ban.

According to the recently released Alternatives to Abortion (A2A) 2022 report — which is mandated under the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the government agency that implemented the program — pro-life pregnancy centers have successfully helped both men and women facing unplanned pregnancies in the aftermath of the state’s enactment of a strict abortion ban.

After the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, a trigger law was finally able to take effect. The legislation prohibits abortion throughout pregnancy with the single exception of when deemed “necessary” to spare the mother serious physical harm. Even in such cases, medical professionals are required to do all they can to give the child the best prognosis.

“During the fiscal year 2022, the A2A program contracted with four entities: Austin LifeCare (ALC), Human Coalition (HC), Longview Wellness Center (LWC) [and] Texas Pregnancy Care Network (TPCN),” the report states.

The A2A services provided at various locations through the four pro-life organizations include “education, care coordination, material goods, housing, and support through maternity homes.” The services are “available to pregnant women, their families, and adoptive parents.”

In 2022, “the four contractors provided services at a total of 179 physical locations, two virtual clinics and 10 mobile units.” The A2A program effectively “served a total of 113,125 unduplicated clients who received 2,230,713 services and 178,240 referrals to government assistance and social service programs.”

As detailed in the report, the A2A program “is designed to reduce abortions and improve pregnancy outcomes by helping women practice sound health-related behaviors and improve prenatal nutrition; improve child health and development by helping parents provide responsible and competent care for their children; and improve families’ economic self-sufficiency by helping parents continue their education and secure employment.”

A total of 97,626 women and 15,499 men benefited from the A2A services in 2022. The most frequently served group were those between ages 23 and 29 (38,687 women, 5,592 men), followed by those ages 30 to 39 (26,707 women, 5,041 men) and 18 to 22 (25,387 women, 3,089 men). The services were given to kids under 15 to adults over 60.

“Funding for A2A continues to meet the needs of clients and further the goals of A2A by reducing abortions, improving pregnancy outcomes, improving child health and development and improving families’ economic self-sufficiency.”

Pro-life pregnancy centers across the country provided nearly $360 worth of goods and services in 2022 alone, according to a recent report. The rise in help from pregnancy resource centers in Texas comes amid national coverage of a mother who sought an exception from the abortion ban to end the life of her unborn daughter diagnosed with Trisomy 18.

After Kate Cox was granted permission to have an abortion, the state’s Supreme Court blocked the order. Shortly after, Cox traveled out of state to have her unborn baby legally killed. However, statistics have shown that the pro-life laws in Texas have saved thousands of babies’ lives. In 2023, only 34 abortions were reported to have taken place in Texas.

