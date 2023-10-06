Texas reports 22 abortions for the first 5 months of 2023

While abortions dropped more than 99 percent in Texas since last year, statistics still show that 22 preborn babies were killed between January and May.

(LifeSiteNews) — Twenty-two abortions were reported for the period of January-May 2023, according to the latest report from Texas.

One abortion was a “suction curettage,” 19 were so-called “medical abortions,” the term favored by the abortion industry for chemical abortion drugs, and two were “dilation and evacuation” abortions, also known as “dismemberment” abortions.

All were reportedly for “health and emergency” reasons, the only reason abortion is legal in Texas. The data only captures Texas residents. Experts attest that abortion is not medically necessary under any circumstances, however, and pro-lifers point out that it is always the morally impermissible, deliberate killing of an innocent human being.

READ: Abortionist turned pro-life doctor affirms killing a baby is ‘never necessary’ to save the mother’s life

“There were no abortions performed in Texas for out-of-state/unknown residents in 2023,” according to the state health department. There were 14,530 abortions committed on the preborn babies of Texas residents for the same time period in 2022.

While the drop in the total amount of abortions is a step toward the complete elimination of abortion, the statistics may not paint the full picture due to the availability of chemical abortion drugs, and still show that 22 preborn babies were killed.

The state’s health department only captures data from facilities that are required to report the data – it cannot capture the number of babies killed through drugs mailed to women.

READ: The post-Roe baby boom in Texas proves that pro-life laws save lives

Abortion drugs remain a problem as the pro-life movement seeks to abolish abortion.

The Biden administration has sought to eliminate any restrictions on the distribution of these dangerous drugs and unilaterally ended the requirement that abortion drugs be dispensed in-person.

Major pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens also announced that they would begin handing out the dangerous abortion drugs.

New York City recently announced its publicly funded healthcare system would make abortion drugs available virtually, even promising to mail the dangerous drugs to residents in just a few days.

READ: Pro-lifers have a lot to celebrate one year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade

The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found that even prior to the reversal of Roe v. Wade, chemical abortions accounted for more than half of all U.S. abortions.

Share











