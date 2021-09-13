Texas Right to Life receives bomb threat amid pro-abortion rage over heartbeat law

'A lot of people are still FURIOUS about the Texas Heartbeat Act. They’re trying to silence us.'

HOUSTON (LifeSiteNews) — Texas Right to Life evacuated its Bellaire office Friday after receiving a bomb threat and a suspicious package, as left-wing fury continues to mount over its advocacy of a law effectively banning abortions past six weeks of pregnancy.

“Let me assure you: we take the safety and wellbeing of our staff very seriously,” the group said in a press release. “We have hired guards, installed additional cameras, and strengthened numerous other security measures. This is an expensive and unexpected cost, but a necessary one. We will always prioritize the safety of our heroic life-saving team.”

“We immediately called the police, and after an x-ray investigation, officers deemed that the contents of the package were not harmful,” it continued. “Praise God.”

NBC affiliate Click2Houston reports that the Bellaire Police Department has confirmed the incident, and that police actually noticed the suspicious package being delivered upon arriving to take the group’s report about the threatening email.

“Texas Right to Life did the right thing in contacting the police,” the department said. “It was fortunate that our officers were on scene when the suspicious package was delivered and we appreciate the occupants of the building working with police to quickly clear out in the event that this was an actual bomb.”

The department added that an investigation will continue into the source of the bomb threat, which is punishable in Texas by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to one year in prison.

The incident comes amid intense hostility from left-wing politicians, media, and activists over the Texas Heartbeat Act, which requires abortionists to screen for a preborn baby’s heartbeat and prohibits abortion if a heartbeat can be heard (generally as early as six weeks), with exceptions only for medical emergencies. Unlike most state abortion restrictions, the law “exclusively” relies on private citizens to bring civil suits against abortionists, punishable by a minimum of $10,000 in damages.

Earlier this month, the law took effect to the surprise of supporters and opponents alike, as federal courts rejected pro-abortion appeals to block the law, thanks to its unique enforcement mechanism that, for the moment, has left abortion allies without a specific individual or entity to act against.

Instead, Texas abortion chains Planned Parenthood and Whole Woman’s Health have preemptively suspended their abortions beyond six weeks, though abortionists are expected to test the new law eventually, which would provoke a new round of legal battle over the substance of the issue.

Earlier this month, internet trolls and cyber-attackers targeted Texas Right to Life’s Pro-Life Whistleblower website, where Texans could anonymously report abortionists who commit abortions after finding a heartbeat or without testing for one, by trying to flood it with fake tips and with a distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack to try to overwhelm the site’s traffic capacity.

The whistleblower site was temporarily taken down after being dropped by web-hosting services including GoDaddy and Epik, but Texas Right to Life says it has found a new host and will revive the site in the near future.

“A lot of people are still FURIOUS about the Texas Heartbeat Act. They’re trying to silence us. They despise us for even talking about a life-saving law,” Texas Right to Life said. “They believe the lie that unlimited abortion is their right, and they fear losing that alleged right in a post-Roe world. The abortion crowd is embittered due to decades of deception. We are heartbroken for them, too; we do actually feel their pain about being duped.”

“But the difference is that we at Texas Right to Life pray for their healing and for their eyes to be opened,” the group declared. “Their ire and vitriol won’t stop us from protecting pregnant women from the same lies. Their clamors won’t silence us from protecting babies.”

