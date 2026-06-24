Texas Senate Democrat nominee James Talarico said he ‘hates Christianity’

‘I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity,’ James Talarico said in an unearthed podcast with a self-described ‘nonbinary transgender Latinx’ activist theologian.

(LifeSiteNews) — Radical leftist U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico said in an interview that he “hates Christianity.”

In a recently resurfaced 2021 podcast discussion with a self-described “nonbinary transgender Latinx” activist theologian, the Texas Democrat said, “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.”

🚨 UNEARTHED In an interview with a self-described “TransQueer” activist theologian, Texas Democrat James Talarico says he “hates” Christianity: “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.” pic.twitter.com/wFEONx03CW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2026

The audio, which was discovered and published on social media by the Republican National Committee’s research team, has brought back into the national spotlight the Presbyterian seminarian’s disturbing version of Christianity, unrecognizable to devout Christians.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, Talarico has an extensive record of attempting to put a “woke” spin on Biblical teachings.

The 37-year-old leftist believes there are “six sexes,” has defended transgenderism in blasphemous comments, and shockingly invoked the Gospel account of the Annunciation to defend abortion. He also fully supports open borders, suggesting that Texas should be considered “America’s front porch.”

He has falsely claimed that the Bible “doesn’t mention abortion or gay marriage” and asserted the “closest thing we have to the kingdom of heaven is a multiracial, multicultural democracy where power is truly shared among all people.”

In 2022, he urged then-President Joe Biden to establish abortion centers on federal property across the country, to counter what he called an “anti-choice” threat to “our most basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” On multiple occasions, Talarico has referred to women as “neighbors with a uterus,” apparently to avoid “gendering.”

“Do not let his choir boy persona fool you,” warned his Texas House colleague Brian Harrison during a NewsMax video interview after Talarico won the Democrat Senate nomination.

“James Talarico is more liberal than socialist Bernie Sanders, he is weirder than Tim Walz,” said Harrison, and “he is even more radical than the left-wing lunatic he defeated, Jasmine Crockett.”

“If Beelzebub were a politician, he would talk like this,” said U.S. House Rep. Brandon Gill (R–Texas).

If Beelzebub were a politician, he would talk like this https://t.co/5TgSVSvpuU — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 6, 2026

“James Talarico’s woke Billy Graham shtick has the same function as Tim Walz’s trans-affirming Elmer Fudd persona,” wrote conservative commentator Matthew Schmitz on X after the March primary. “Democrats desperately want a rural/religious-coded white male who can make their most unpopular positions seem American as apple pie.”

James Talarico’s woke Billy Graham shtick has the same function as Tim Walz’s trans-affirming Elmer Fudd persona. Democrats desperately want a rural/religious-coded white male who can make their most unpopular positions seem American as apple pie.https://t.co/KSRbuNEeP1 pic.twitter.com/rpshvWZImx — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 4, 2026

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