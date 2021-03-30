Texas Senate passes 7 pro-life bills, including Heartbeat Act

TEXAS, March 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the Texas Senate passed seven pro-life bills yesterday, three of which are on Texas Right to Life’s Priority Agenda.

The Texas Senate passed the following bills, priorities for Texas Right to Life, each by a vote of 19-12:

These measures are priorities for Texas Right to Life because each one stops abortion, draws attention to the humanity of the preborn child, and undermines the flawed foundation of Roe vs. Wade. One final procedural vote, called “Third Reading,” will occur in the Senate today before these bills go to the Texas House of Representatives.

Four other pro-life bills also passed the Texas Senate yesterday. These are the Regulating Abortion-Inducting Drugs Act (SB 394) by Senator Eddie Lucio (D-Brownsville), the Trigger Abortion Ban Act (SB 9) by Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), the Every Mother Matters Act (SB 802) by Senator Paxton, and the Stop Taxpayer-Funding of Abortion “Logistical Support” Act (SB 650) by Senator Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels).

All of these pro-life bills were passed in 19-12 votes, except for SB 802, which passed in a 20-11 vote.

Texas Right to Life applauds Senators Hughes, Hancock, and Perry for authoring and introducing the life-saving priority bills, as well as Senators Lucio, Paxton, and Campbell for their pro-life work. Texas Right to Life celebrates the passage of all seven pro-life bills and thanks Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and the Texas Senate for this historic action.