Texas sues abortion drug network Aid Access for flooding pills into pro-life state

Aid Access, which operates through California, has boasted of illegally sending tens of thousands of dangerous mail-order abortion pills to states with pro-life laws.

AUSTIN (LifeSiteNews) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing a radical pro-abortion network behind the facilitation of abortion drugs into pro-life jurisdictions, as part of pro-life states’ ongoing efforts to defend their lawful prerogative to protect life.

Founded by abortion activist Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Aid Access says its purpose is to supply abortion pills to women who do not “have the possibility of accessing local abortion services” and boasts of having facilitated allegedly “over 200,000 online abortions to women in the USA since its start in 2018.” A study co-authored by Gomperts last August found that 84 percent of 118,338 chemical abortion pill packs dispensed by the group over a 15-month span went to states that do not allow abortion pills to be dispensed without an in-person doctor’s visit.

Texas’s lawsuit against Aid Access and its leaders calls the international organization’s business, which supplies pills to Texas women through California, “in open defiance of Texas law, and notes that its website advertises shipping to ‘Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, or anywhere else in the State of Texas.'”

“Defendants’ conduct directly violates the Human Life Protection Act (HLPA), Tex. Health & Safety Code § 170A.002, Texas’s prohibitions on mailing abortion-inducing drugs, Tex. Health & Safety Code § 171A.051, and Texas’s prohibitions on the unlicensed practice of medicine found in the Texas Occupations Code and the Texas Health and Safety Code,” the lawsuit contends. “This Court should act swiftly to enjoin Defendants from continuing to operate their illegal scheme and impose civil penalties required by law for each violation of the Human Life Protection Act and related statutes.”

In a press release announcing the lawsuit, Paxton declared, “Every unborn child is a life worth protecting, and Texas law reflects that fundamental truth. Radicals sending abortion-inducing drugs into our state will be held accountable for ending innocent life. My office will defend the lives of the unborn and relentlessly enforce our state’s pro-life laws against Aid Access and other radicals like it.”

Texas has also taken legal action to stem the flow of abortion pills against New York-based Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine founder Margaret Daley Carpenter, Delaware nurse practitioner Debra Lynch, and even the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to restore the in-person dispensing requirement.

The abortion industry has increasingly relied on abortion pills since the fall of Roe v. Wade, despite the risks they pose to women. An April 2025 analysis by the Ethics & Public Policy Center (EPPC) concluded that almost 11 percent of women suffer sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or other major conditions after taking mifepristone, according to insurance data. That and similar findings by the Restoration of America Foundation are part of a “growing body of evidence indicating that the health risks associated with mifepristone abortions are severe, widespread, and significantly underreported.”

Late in January, however, the Trump FDA filed a motion urging the court to at least temporarily deny relief to a similar lawsuit to Texas’s from Louisiana, arguing a judgment in the case would cause a “disruption” with the agency’s alleged ongoing review of the abortion pill’s safety data, which it noted could render the lawsuit unnecessary if the agency ultimately decides to restore the in-person dispensing requirement on its own.

Many pro-lifers, however, are losing patience waiting for that review, which was promised last May but has received no conclusions or significant follow-up since. Last month, a group of senators held a private meeting with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, after which Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) went so far as to declare, “I just don’t think that that review is even underway.” The FDA claims it is merely taking the time to process and review all the data carefully.

