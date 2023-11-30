Texas sues Pfizer for allegedly lying about COVID shot efficacy rate, trying to censor jab critics

'The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines,' Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a press release announcing the lawsuit, which Pfizer claims 'has no merit.'

AUSTIN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday announced a lawsuit against Pfizer for allegedly misrepresenting the efficacy of their COVID-19 shots and attempting to squelch public criticism of the experimental drug. Pfizer responded, stating the company “has no higher priority than the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines” and believes Paxton’s “case has no merit.”

Paxton filed the 54-page complaint with the District Court of Lubbock County, Texas in a bid to “hold Pfizer responsible for its scheme of serial misrepresentations and deceptive trade practices” in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines,” the attorney general said in a November 30 press release announcing the lawsuit.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the miracle that wasn’t,” the complaint states. “Pfizer intentionally misrepresented the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine and censored persons who threatened to disseminate the truth in order to facilitate fast adoption of the product and expand its commercial opportunity.”

BREAKING:🚨 I am suing Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse. pic.twitter.com/63mZ1y6FNC — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 30, 2023

According to the lawsuit, the advertised 95% efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID jab in people without prior infection led Americans to believe that the shot “would end the coronavirus pandemic” while in reality it did not.

In fact, the lawsuit notes, “More Americans died in 2021, with Pfizer’s vaccine available, than in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.” Per the CDC, 384,536 people died with COVID-19 “listed as the underlying or contributing cause” in 2020, before the jab rollout, compared with 460,513 in 2021.

“Pfizer’s product, buoyed by the company’s misrepresentations, enriched the company enormously,” the lawsuit states. Pfizer reportedly brought in $37.8 billion in revenue from its oft-mandated mRNA shots in 2021.

“But, while Pfizer’s misrepresentations piled up, its vaccine’s performance plummeted,” the Texas lawsuit states.

The efficacy of all COVID jabs approved for use in the U.S., including Pfizer’s mRNA shot, fell significantly during 2021. Between February and October, the Pfizer jab’s reported efficacy was nearly cut in half, dropping from an estimated 86% to just 43% as calls for booster shots ramped up.

Leaked data from the Department of Defense in October 2022 showed that around 60% of older Americans hospitalized with coronavirus by August had been “fully vaccinated.” In Vermont, almost three-quarters of people who died with COVID-19 in September 2022 were vaccinated.

The lawsuit further alleges that Pfizer resorted to censorship attempts when its product failed to meet efficacy expectations.

“Pfizer labeled as ‘criminals’ those who spread facts about the vaccine. It accused them of spreading ‘misinformation,’” the lawsuit states. In November 2021, Pfizer CEO Alberto Bourla argued that people who steered others away from getting jabbed were “criminals.”

READ: Pfizer CEO: People spreading vax ‘misinformation’ are ‘criminals’ responsible for ‘millions’ of deaths

The lawsuit also alleges that Pfizer “coerced social media platforms to silence prominent truth-tellers.”

According to an installment of the “Twitter Files” by reporter Alex Berenson, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who formerly headed up the FDA, pushed Twitter to censor content expressing skepticism of the mRNA COVID shots.

Moreover, the lawsuit cited a report by journalist Lee Fang that found that the biopharmaceutical lobby group BIO “fully funded a special content moderation campaign designed by a contractor called Public Good Projects,” which worked with the social media platforms “to set content moderation rules around covid ‘misinformation.’”

Fang said BIO spent “$1,275,000 in funding for the effort, which included tools for the public to flag content on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for moderation.” While the campaign mostly flagged actual inaccuracies, it also included “requests to label or take down content critical of vaccine passports and government mandates to require vaccination.”

RELATED: WHO, EU announce partnership creating ‘global system’ of digital vaccine passports

On Thursday, Paxton said his office is “pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies.”

Arguing that the Biden administration “weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies,” Paxton vowed to “use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

In a statement to The Hill, Pfizer responded by saying it “is deeply committed to the well-being of the patients it serves and has no higher priority than the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines.”

“Since its initial authorization by FDA in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups, and helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death,” the drug company said. “The representations made by the company about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based.”

“The company believes that the state’s case has no merit and will respond to the petition in court in due course,” Pfizer added in its statement.

Share











