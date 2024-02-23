Texas teacher who cross-dressed at school put on leave after outrage

Woke activist high school teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi is facing backlash, including from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, after wearing dresses and a tutu to school to promote homosexuality.

CARROLLTON, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — A chemistry teacher at a Texas high school has been placed on leave for cross-dressing at school, apparently as part of his stated desire to “be an out role model in a professional setting.”

Last week, Libs of TikTok publicized several photographs and a video clip of Hebron High School teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi wearing dresses, a costume of female villain Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and wearing a tutu in a classroom.

Here are more photos of Rachmad in school. He teaches in @Hebron_HS. The Superintendent is @loridrapp. Will she answer why she thinks it's acceptable for a male teacher to show up to teach cosplaying as a woman and dress in drag at school? pic.twitter.com/GXuLks4CoM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

This is an actual teacher in @Hebron_HS in @LewisvilleISD. I wish this was a joke. He reportedly shows up dressed in drag sometimes and has a f*tish for wearing women’s clothing. pic.twitter.com/373ee1W2RD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

This week, the Christian Post reports that following public circulation of the images, Lewisville Independent School District announced it was “aware of the video and the staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation, which is standard procedure. It would be natural for our families to have questions about this situation, but because this is a personnel matter currently under review, there is no additional information the district can share.”

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in, calling the incident an example of the need for school choice.

No parent should be forced by the state to send their child to this school. I'm fighting for the right of parents to send their children elsewhere. Parents deserve school choice in Texas. The candidates I am backing will deliver that school choice. https://t.co/8osk9AWDlE — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 18, 2024

The Post compiled several items from the teacher’s social media history offering a window into his activism, including an active role in the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), for which in 2022 he put out a call for “someone who can teach my GSA Baby Gays how to VOGUE properly!! The GSA kiddos want to present voguing during a cultural festival at our school in a few weeks.” (“Voguing” is defined as “to strike poses in campy imitation of fashion models especially as a kind of dance” and in recent years has been claimed as a form of “LGBT expression.”)

He was also part of the Forward Slash Project, a so-called “queer archive” for “knowledge disruption that opens pedagogical space for queerness as an ideality that can be used to re/imagine and re/think futurity.” He has a biography on the project’s website (which has since been made private) that states his intentions to “utilize dress-up days at his schools to show off his feminine side in the education settings,” with his “”goal as an educator” being “not only to educate the students in science but also to be an out role model in a professional setting.”

The indoctrination of children with left-wing indoctrination on sexuality and other left-wing agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to athletic and restroom policy to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. The influential American Library Association, currently helmed by a self-described “Marxist lesbian,” opposes denying children access to age-inappropriate materials.

Drag in particular has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation, via “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events or Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

In recent years, these issues have helped fuel a parent backlash that has been credited with Republican gains in states like Florida and Virginia, whose current respective governors have taken leading roles in fighting back.

