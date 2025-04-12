Texas town becomes 71st ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ in nationwide pro-life initiative

(Live Action) — On April 8, the City Council of Mullin (pop. 196), located in central Texas, became the 71st city in the nation to pass an ordinance declaring itself a Sanctuary City for the Unborn (SCFTU).

City Manager Dexter Morris introduced the measure to the Mullin City Council and stated that he believed the ordinance would be good for the city. Following a presentation from Right to Life Across Texas, Councilman Rex Williams made a motion to adopt the ordinance which was seconded by Councilwoman Nita Fraizer. The ordinance was passed in a unanimous 5-0 vote with council members Rex Williams, Nita Fraizer, Skyler Gilmore-Bradley, Sheri Minard, and Royce Roberts all voting in favor of the life-saving measure.

Mullin follows several cities from throughout the area that have passed the measure, including Abilene (pop. 129,043), San Angelo (pop. 101,612), Eastland (pop. 3,970), Cisco (pop. 3,913), Gorman (pop. 1,083), Carbon (pop. 348), and Impact (pop. 20).

Mullin resident Sherrie Shelton called the measure “common sense.”

After the vote, Pastor Randy Bradley of Mullin First Baptist Church shared:

I was moved by the willingness of our city council to take such a bold stand for the lives of the unborn. I am overjoyed at being part of a community which passed this ordinance unanimously. So often it feels like the important matters of the world are out of our hands, but this brings it down to the local level right in the hands of everyday folks.

Pastor Bradley also shared that, if needed, he would be glad to help any Mullin resident with a ride to one of the two closest Central Texas Pregnancy Care Center offices located 11 miles away in Goldthwaite (pop. 1,878) or 25 miles away in Brownwood (pop. 18,862). The ordinance also educates about the Thriving Texas Families Program and directs people to the Texas Pregnancy Care Network website for additional resources outside of Mills County and neighboring Brown County.

Mullin resident Danielle Doyer was also excited to hear about her city becoming the next sanctuary for the unborn. Years ago, Doyer and her husband helped a young mother who was pregnant and having a difficult time figuring out how to make life work. Doyer was not only willing to adopt the pregnant mother’s unborn baby, but also willing to invite the pregnant mother to live with her family and walk through life with her. The support Doyer showed to the pregnant mother was, at that given time, just what the young mother needed. After the child was born, the young mother was in a better place to raise her child.

Doyer shared:

I strive to treat others how I want to be treated. I imagine myself in their shoes and ask myself how I would want to be treated if that were me. If that were me in my mom’s womb, I would desperately want a chance at life, to prove I am worth letting live. The way we give pregnant mothers a quick way out leaves them emotionally and sometimes physically scarred for life. Wouldn’t the healthier, more loving option be to surround them as a community and help set them up to be successful parents? I know that Mullin’s city leadership standing for life will offend some people, but helping people live a healthy life is never a wrong choice. I am in full support of our state and local leaders fighting for life.

The six provisions of the Mullin SCFTU Ordinance are as follows: (1) prohibit performing an elective abortion and aiding or abetting elective abortions within the city limits of Mullin, (2) prohibit elective abortions on residents of Mullin – regardless of where the abortion takes place, (3) prohibit abortion trafficking through the City of Mullin, (4) prohibit the mailing of abortion-inducing drugs into the City of Mullin, (5) prohibit criminal abortion organizations from doing business inside the city limits, and (6) prohibit through or in the City of Mullin the transportation and disposal of the remains of unborn children who have been killed by an elective abortion across state lines and carried into Texas by waste management companies.

The Mullin SCFTU Ordinance is enforced the same way the Texas Heartbeat Act is enforced – through a private right of action. The ordinance reads, “Any person, other than the city of Mullin, and any officer or employee of the city, has standing to bring and may bring a civil action against any person or entity that: violates any provision” of this ordinance.

The Mullin SCFTU ordinance has a six-year statute of limitations and is clear that “a civil action … may not be brought against the woman upon whom the abortion was performed or induced or attempted to be performed or induced in violation of this ordinance, or against a pregnant woman who intends or seeks to abort her unborn child in violation of this ordinance.”

While no litigation against the city is expected over the passage of the ordinance, the City of Mullin received a pre-emptive letter from attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell, with the former solicitor general of Texas offering to represent the City of Mullin at no cost to the city or taxpayers for any litigation that may arise from the passage of their ordinance outlawing abortion and abortion trafficking.

Mullin will not be the last “sanctuary for the unborn.” More cities and counties across the state are considering passing such measures. Texas residents interested in seeing their local government pass an enforceable ordinance seeking to close loopholes in Texas abortion laws are encouraged to sign the online petition from the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative.

