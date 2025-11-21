Texas town votes unanimously to become latest ‘sanctuary for the unborn’ in US

The ordinance passed 5-0, making Wolfforth the fifth city in Lubbock County, 68th city in Texas, and the 85th city nationwide to become a sanctuary for the unborn.

WOLFFORTH, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – Wolfforth, Texas became America’s 85th sanctuary city for preborn babies Monday, declaring nearly all abortions illegal within its boundaries.

Ordinance No. 2025-017 declares that “Human life begins at conception;” “Abortion is a murderous act of violence that purposefully and knowingly terminates an unborn human life;” an “Unborn human beings are entitled to the full and equal protection of the laws that prohibit violence against other human beings.” It condemns abortion-inducing drugs and trafficking women across state lines for abortions, details life-affirming pregnancy resources available to residents, and the current legal permissibility of abortion restrictions under federal and state law.

Therefore, it declares Wolfforth a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, where “abortion at all times and at all stages of pregnancy is an unlawful act, unless the abortion is performed to save the life of the pregnant woman in a medical emergency;” declares abortion-inducing drugs are illegal “contraband;” and prohibits “criminal” abortion organizations from doing business within the city limits as well as aborted fetal remains from being disposed of as waste. It urges all abortion providers, facilitators, and pill distributors to be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as well as empowering residents to bring private legal action against any violators of the ordinance’s terms.

Mark Lee Dickson, a Right to Life Across Texas director and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, reported at Live Action that the ordinance passed 5-0, making Wolfforth the fifth city in Lubbock County, 68th city in Texas, and the 85th city nationwide to enact such an ordinance.

The vast majority of abortions are illegal in Texas, but the state is still dealing with the problem of out-of-state actors using pills to circumvent Texas law, facilitating abortions that take place completely in private. In May, the Texas Senate passed the Woman and Child Protection Act that would make it broadly illegal to “manufacture, possess, or distribute an abortion-inducing drug in this state” as well as to help facilitate their acquisition. The Texas House did not take up the bill before the legislative session ended in June; it was later taken up in special session and signed in September (it will take effect next month). Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is also attempting to sue abortionists from other states who have shipped abortion drugs into Texas.

Texas is one of 12 states currently banning all or most abortions. But the abortion lobby continues to work feverishly to preserve abortion “access” via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

Share











