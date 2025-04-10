Texas whistleblower targeted by Biden admin testifies about horrors of ‘transitioning’ children

Transgender drugs sterilize children and manipulate ‘the cellular architecture of the most important physiological systems in the human body,’ Dr. Ethan Haim warned in chilling testimony.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The doctor who exposed pro-transgender malpractice at Texas Children’s Hospital testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on what exactly he witnessed, putting harrowing detail to the reality of “transitioning” confused children.

In 2023, Manhattan Institute journalist Christopher Rufo interviewed a then-anonymous former TCH employee who said the hospital’s activist Dr. Richard Roberts did not hesitate to prescribe cross-sex hormones and mastectomies to gender-confused children whose medical records indicated “serious mental health issues” including autism.

That whistleblower, later revealed to be former TCH general surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim, was indicted by the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ), ostensibly for sharing confidential patient records in violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) – even though the materials he exposed were not patient charts and were redacted to preserve patients’ anonymity. Haim faced up to 10 years in prison, but the case was dismissed soon after President Donald Trump took office.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Haim detailed both the human toll of underage “transitioning” and the fraud used to get taxpayers to subsidize it.

“I understand and I’ve seen the effects of what these blockers do, what these hormones do, and what these surgeries do,” he said. “We would take children to the operating room, and we would make them better. But in the same operating room they were taking them there and making them sick. They are destroying the lives of these children. They’re putting them down a road where they become a chronic medical patient that they can never come back from. Could I call myself a doctor if I didn’t speak against it?”

“Puberty blockers were given as regular injections or surgically implanted – the latter more commonly used on children with autism or psychiatric comorbidities that made it difficult for them to tolerate injections in office,” Haim said.

“I have implanted the same devices in children for legitimate medical reasons, such as a precocious puberty. I can tell you that it is a true surgery,” he continued. “Patients are placed under general anesthesia and incisions are made into the child’s arm. Once implanted, the device slowly releases potent chemicals into the body and alters the cellular architecture of the most important physiological systems in the human body.”

“This leads to irreversible physical changes – sterility, altered bone development, permanent stunting of growth, and many more both known and unknown. In the case of precocious puberty, the implants are removed and the child is allowed to progress through their natal puberty. In the transgender program, the drugs are used in such a way as to prevent the child from ever going through their natal puberty,” Haim concluded.

As for the fraud, Haim explained TCH’s use of a “fact sheet” from the LGBT activist group Campaign for Southern Equality, which instructs doctors on which insurance codes gender practices can be billed under to obscure what they really are.

“What this document does is inform doctors at these clinics how to get insurance companies, whether private or government, to cover interventions without revealing that it’s being used for gender dysphoria,” he said. “This guide is essentially a template for how to commit medical fraud. We should all remember that this is something that people go to prison for. This is a major deal. They have entire departments in hospitals for this.”

Former TCH nurse Vanessa Sivadge also testified, corroborating Haim’s testimony.

“My job consisted of refilling medications and obtaining insurance approval for those medications. I discovered how Medicaid was being billed for transgender interventions in direct violation of Texas law,” she said. “I also observed how TCH had misdiagnosed patients for the purpose of justifying those [interventions]. Additionally, the hospital had changed medical records by listing the preferred ‘gender identity’ on the medical record instead of the birth sex, making fraudulent billing difficult to detect.”

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

The Trump administration has taken multiple actions to cut off federal funding to entities involved in the LGBT agenda, including hospitals involved in child “transitions.”

