Texas woman arrested for chasing ballots, charged with election fraud

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, January 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A woman who allegedly engaged in widespread voter fraud in Texas, bribing voters to vote Democrat and changing names on ballots, has been arrested for “election fraud.”

Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton announced the news in a press release on Wednesday, saying that Rachel Rodriguez had been arrested “for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot.”

Back in October, the conservative investigative team at Project Veritas exposed Rodriguez for committing substantial voter fraud. An undercover journalist accompanied Rodriguez as she visited voters, secretly recording her bribing and coercing people into voting for Democrats.

One instance in the video showed Rodriguez coaxing an elderly woman to change her vote to be for a Democrat candidate, instead of Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX. Rodriguez then gave the woman a shawl as a gift, informing the journalist that she had been given $2,500 to purchase gifts for bribes.

“She didn’t vote for who we wanted her to vote for … That’s my job … I guess it is being persuasive … That right there is against the law,” Rodriguez explained to the undercover reporter.

Rodriguez also explained that she had a system set up in order to ensure the result that she wanted, describing how a colleague registered votes for dead people in a funeral parlor, and another colleague worked at the polls to swing voters.

As a result of Project Veritas’s video exposé, the ballot chaser faces multiple charges, each of which, Paxton noted “constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code.”

The Election Fraud Division of the AG’s office “reviewed dozens of hours of unedited, raw footage, which led to this arrest,” Paxton announced.

“In an uncharacteristic moment of honesty, Rodriguez acknowledged on video that what she was doing is illegal and that she could go to jail for it. If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison.”

Rodriguez’s lawyer responded with the claim, “Nothing that we’ve reviewed, even that’s out there in the public arena, concerns us as to her guilt.” He sought to downplay the importance of the evidence: “There’s no election going on. The election’s two months over and there’s not another one for another 10 months.”

However, Rodriguez’s arrest is more significant than a mere solitary event, as Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe pointed out: “She was committing voter fraud, and everyone said voter fraud never happens, it can’t happen, that no-one’s held accountable for it.”

In an email sent out to supporters of Project Veritas, O’Keefe welcomed the arrest, and encouraged people by highlighting the importance of the event: “For those who say ‘nothing matters’ or ‘nothing ever gets done’ or ‘nobody is ever held accountable’ — this is for you.”

In a tweet accompanying the news, O’Keefe called the arrest “poetic justice.”

O’Keefe’s words were supported by the attorney general himself, who said, “Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice.”

“The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes. I am fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud.”

The arrest serves to vindicate some of the claims of voter fraud made by President Donald Trump, which the mainstream media has repeatedly ignored or characterized as being false. Just last week, in the speech he made to thousands of His supporters in D.C, Trump outlined and presented details of how the 2020 presidential election had involved significant voter fraud.

“As you know, the media has constantly asserted the outrageous lie that there was no evidence of widespread fraud,” Trump said. “You ever see these people? ‘While there is no evidence of fraud’ … Oh, really. I’m going to read you pages. I hope you don’t get bored listening to it.”

“This is the most corrupt election in the history maybe of the world,” the president declared.