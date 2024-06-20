Thailand becomes first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex ‘marriage’

In betrayal of natural and divine law, Thai lawmakers in the Senate overwhelming voted on June 18 in favor of a bill that permits 'marriages' between persons of the same sex.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a betrayal of both natural and divine law, Thailand is to become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex “marriage.”

On June 18, in a vote of 130 to 4 with 18 abstentions, Thai lawmakers in the Senate passed a bill amending the nation’s marriage law to allow for homosexual “couples” to get “married.” The bill, which grants full legal, financial and medical rights for those in a same-sex “marriage,” was expected to pass, as it had already overwhelmingly passed the Upper House’s first reading in April.

At the moment, the new legislation will proceed to King Maha Vajiralongkorn for royal approval and come into effect 120 days after its publication in the official Royal Gazette.

“Today we celebrate another significant milestone in the journey of our Equal Marriage Bill,” Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin celebrated in a post on X.

Earlier this year, the pro-LGBT Thavisin led the Bangkok Pride march in a rainbow-colored shirt. The Thai leader will reportedly open his official residence to activists and supporters for celebrations.

In addition to the prime minister, other pro-LGBT members of the Thai government have applauded the recent decision.

“We are very proud to make history,” said Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, member of a parliamentary committee on same-sex “marriage,” Reuters reported.

Lawmakers and activists were also reportedly seen celebrating in Thailand’s parliament after the vote, waving rainbow flags and smiling, with some raising their fists to display support for the undermining of marriage.

The Thai government, spearheaded by the Pheu Thai party, assumed power last year, and has since campaigned actively for LGBT ideology.

Despite the lopsided vote, not all in Thailand are in favor of same-sex “marriage.” During the final reading of the bill, General Worapong Sanganetra, a former chief of the Defence Forces, vehemently opposed the bill, saying it will considerably “corrode” and “destroy” traditional families by employing gender neutral terms such as “individuals” rather than words like “man,” “woman,” “husband” and “wife.”

Moreover, the Thai Constitutional Court in 2020 decreed that the country’s matrimonial law, which acknowledged only heterosexual couples, was constitutional. However, the court suggested that the legislation be widened to ensure minorities’ “rights.”

In 2021, a Catholic priest in Thailand, who declined to be named due to lack of authority from his bishop, told the media that the Catholic Church in Thailand did not approve of same-sex “marriages” or blessings related to such “marriages.” The priest upheld Church teaching, in accordance with natural and divine law, that marriage is between one man and one woman “and therefore blessings cannot be extended to same-sex couples.”

Thailand’s new law comes in stark contrast to other Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar and Brunei, who in addition to disallowing same-sex “marriage,” also outlaw homosexual acts entirely.

