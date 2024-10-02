Thailand becomes first to legalize same-sex ‘marriage’ in southeast Asia

On September 24, King Maha Vajiralongkorn gave his royal stamp of approval to a new law legalizing same-sex 'marriage,' making Thailand the first southeast Asian country to permit the disordered practice.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thailand has become the first southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex “marriage,” with the Thai king giving the disordered practice his stamp of royal approval late last month.

On September 24, King Maha Vajiralongkorn gave his royal stamp of approval to the new same-sex “marriage” law, passed by parliament in June. The new law will go into effect in 120 days, meaning Thailand could see its first same-sex “weddings” in January 2025, according to the South China Morning Post.

Thailand’s new law also features gender-neutral terms instead of “men,” “women,” “husbands” and “wives,” and even extends adoption and inheritance “rights” to same-sex “couples,” Union of Catholic Asian News reported.

Following the king’s decision, Thailand is now officially the third country in Asia to reject the divine and natural law and permit same-sex “couples” to be “married,” following behind similar moves already made by Taiwan and Nepal.

Unsurprisingly, pro-LGBT activists hailed the king’s move, despite the immoral nature of the law and the devastating impacts LGBT ideology has had on countries, particularly in the West, who legalized same-sex “marriage” years ago.

“The law is a monumental step towards equal rights in Thailand,” said Waaddao Chumaporn, a pro-LGBT activist who hopes to stage a mass wedding for over 1,000 same-sex “couples” in the capital city of Bangkok on January 22, the first day the law is slated to materialize.

Since the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legally recognize homosexual “marriage,” 30 countries around the world have since followed in its footsteps.

The legalization of the practice throughout the world comes despite the unchanging reality that marriage is between one man and one woman. This is a fact affirmed by the Catholic Church, which teaches and always will teach that homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered and contrary to both divine law and natural law.

