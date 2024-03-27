Thailand lawmakers overwhelmingly pass bill to legalize homosexual ‘marriage’

Thailand's Senate is expected to pass the bill, which would then go to the king for approval.

BANGKOK, Thailand (LifeSiteNews) – On Wednesday, Thailand’s House of Representatives voted 400-10 in favor of same-sex “marriage.”

Only 10 lawmakers voted against the bill. Two abstained and three didn’t vote. The country’s Senate “rarely rejects any legislation that passes the lower house,” the Associated Press noted. Once it passes the Senate, it then must be approved by the majority-Buddhist country’s king.

In addition to redefining marriage, the bill “extends all rights and protections contained in the Civil and Commercial Code to LGBTI+ persons,” the pro-LGBT group “Fortify Rights” said in a press release. The group’s lobbying to add the “gender-neutral language of ‘parent’ addition to the terms ‘mother’ and ‘father,’ which exist in multiple provisions of the Civil and Commercial Code,” was not successful. The bill allows homosexual adoption of children.

Should the bill become law, Thailand will become the second Asian country to recognize same-sex “marriage,” joining Taiwan. (Nepal’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex “marriage,” but it hasn’t fully been implemented in the country.) It would be the only country in Southeast Asia to recognize it.

Western countries that have legalized same-sex “marriage” or had it imposed on them by courts have seen a major erosion of free speech and religious freedom, an increase in people identifying as part of the ever-expanding LGBT “spectrum,” and widespread institutional capture that has made any dissent from LGBT orthodoxy increasingly perilous professionally.

