Fr. Altman: Thank you for standing with me and my parish

Donate to Fr. Altman's fight for the Faith at LifeFunder.com by clicking here.

May 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Less than 24 hours after its launch, the LifeFunder page for Father James Altman exceeded its goal! As of today more than 1,960 people have donated a total of nearly $180,000 in support of this heroic priest’s fight to uphold the faith and let the truth be known.

Please watch this video update from Fr. Altman thanking all those who generously donated to this important campaign.

After months of criticism, attacks, and threats from both secular media and his own bishop, last Sunday, Fr. Altman told his congregation that Bishop William P. Callahan of La Crosse, Wisconsin asked him to resign for being “divisive and ineffective.” However, Fr. Altman refuses to give up, and is working with a canon lawyer to resolve the matter.

In an interview with John-Henry Westen on Tuesday, Fr. Altman said that “the faithful know one thing above all: that I love my people and I will feed my people in word and in sacrament.”

Ever since Fr. Altman’s first video message went viral last year, countless people have sided with him and his fight for truth. In fact, LifeSite’s petition in support of him has garnered over 86,000 signatures. If you have not done so already, please sign this petition and share with your family and friends.

Also, thank you to the many of you who have directly contacted Bishop Callahan, and respectfully voiced your opposition to the treatment of Fr. Altman. Please use the contact information below to phone the diocese and stand with this courageous priest.

Thanks to your generous help, you have ensured that Fr. Altman can continue the battle going forward. Your donations guarantee that legal expenses are being covered, that he is looked after by faithful Catholics if his diocese stops paying his wages, and that his online ministry can be expanded should he be silenced in LaCrosse.

LifeFunder was created for exactly this purpose – to provide a pro-life, pro-family, and Christian alternative to GoFundMe and other crowdfunding platforms, and to allow every individual to make a difference for those in the frontlines of the culture wars.

Most importantly, you have shown that you stand with Fr. Altman in this spiritual struggle to proclaim the Catholic faith and fight the evermore growing secular world. Please continue to pray and support Father Altman!

Diocese contact information for respectful communication:

Catholic Diocese of LaCrosse

Bishop William Callahan

3710 East Avenue South

P.O. Box 4004

La Crosse, WI 54602-4004

United States

+1 (608) 788-7700

Very Rev. William Dhein, Msgr. Michael J. Gorman, and Msgr. Joseph Diermeier, Vicars General

+1 (608) 791-2655

Rev. Woodrow Pace, Vicar for Clergy

+1 (608) 791-2652

Online contact form