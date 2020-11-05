The 2020 election chaos can be linked to the sexual revolution

November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Mary Eberstadt felt vindicated by last night’s 2020 presidential election results. Why? She has been saying for years that, “The sexual revolution is now having system-wide political consequences.”

Eberstadt, who has authored numerous books and essays on the impacts of the sexual revolution, joins The Van Maren Show to discuss how the sexual revolution, the breakdown of the family, and identity politics have brought us to where we are today.

“Social unraveling” is what Eberstadt says is happening across the U.S. She highlights the source of this unraveling as the degradation of the family – specifically, the increase in fatherless homes.

“If you wanted to see things fall apart the fastest way to do that, the most efficacious thing you could do, would be to increase fatherlessness.”

Generations of children have grown up without the safety and security of a loving family. This lack of a family structure has led to the unrest and rioting that we’re seeing across the United States.

Van Maren and Eberstadt dive into the current state of society, how we’re still suffering from the impacts of the sexual revolution, and what this means for the future of the U.S.

Listen to the full conversation here:

