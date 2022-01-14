Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
The art of coffee making helps us slow down and appreciate God

LSNTV's Arts & Culture correspondent Larissa Fedoryka has been thinking about how we all tend to go through the motions with our daily coffee rituals, without considering that coffee is indeed a gift from God.

(LifeSiteNews) — What exactly does it mean to be a Christian coffee roaster, or a Christian coffee drinker for that matter? LSNTV’s Arts & Culture correspondent Larissa Fedoryka has been thinking about how we all tend to go through the motions in our daily coffee rituals, without considering that coffee is indeed a gift from God.

Larissa paid a visit to a coffee roaster in Front Royal, Virginia, who shows us that God’s gift of coffee and the art of coffee making provides us with an opportunity to slow down, appreciate God, and practice the art of Christian hospitality.

