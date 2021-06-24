The best pro-life arguments for sidewalk counseling and college outreach

June 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with activist Josh Brahm, who shares some of the most effective and persuasive pro-life arguments that his organization uses. Brahm is the founder and president of the Equal Rights Institute. He’s worked in the pro-life movement since he was 18.

Brahm and his group offer programs and courses for people on pro-life apologetics, sidewalk counseling, and campus outreach. He says that when he launched the Equal Rights Institute, his goal was to “train … future pro-life leaders” in ways that effectively educate people and save unborn children.

Like many other organizations, the organziation uses abortion victim photography as one of its methods to start conversations. Brahm mentions that “abortion photography is very important and a lot of people really need to see it, and some of them aren’t going to change their mind until they do.”

Brahm also highlights how reaching out to younger generations at colleges and universities is particularly challenging, and that abortion photography helps in many instances. He states that he and his group have designed its use “in such a way that actually breaks through the noise so that people from Gen Z see it like in a visual culture.”

Finally, Brahm points out that his organization is continously working to formulate methods whereby the pro-life message can most effectively be argued and taught to others. He says that it’s important that “pro-lifers … seek to improve and get better in terms of how they frame their critiques.”

