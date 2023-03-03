‘The Biden Crime Family’ is ‘a threat to national security:’ US congressman

‘Joe Biden is very arrogant. He’s very entitled. He thinks that the law does not apply to him,’ U.S. Rep. James Comer said at CPAC.

(LifeSiteNews) – “Everybody should be concerned” about the Biden family’s likely criminal activities “because this is a threat to our national security,” began Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, during a CPAC panel discussion titled “The Biden Crime Family.”

“The way that the Biden family has made money is by collecting funds from foreign governments, oligarchs, [and] compromised people in exchange for favors to be named later,” said Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist.

“A lot of their business has been in China, Ukraine, and other places,” where the American people “have every right to know exactly what was traded,” by the Biden family in exchange for their self-enrichment, and how that has affected national security, Hemingway said.

Comer’s assurance to the CPAC audience that his investigative committee would subpoena members of the Biden family and “do whatever it takes” to get the truth was met with loud applause and cheers.

Hemingway called attention to the disparity between the “absolute paranoid conspiracy theory that the Trump family had stolen the 2016 election” aided by Russia that have long dominated national media and the media’s complete silence on the Biden family’s actual “pay-to-play” dealings with Ukraine, China, and others.

The Biden investigations now underway by the new GOP-controlled U.S. House of Representatives stand in sharp contrast with the politicized Department of Justice (DOJ), which has shied away from or shut down investigations looking into questionable activity by Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as other members of the Biden family.

While the Trump family has long had legitimate business dealing around the world, the sole business of the Biden family has been “influence peddling,” Rep. Comer noted.

President Biden’s close family members have acted as unregistered foreign agents, getting paid “excessive amounts of money” to act on behalf of “some of the worst countries in the world,” Comer said.

Suspicious activity

The Biden family has racked up an unheard of over 150 “suspicious activity reports” (SARS) issued by 13 different banks, notifying the Treasury Department that their client, the Bidens, may have potentially committed financial crimes.

“We are in a society right now where we have Hollywood, and the media, and our most powerful politicians in both parties actually working with China and making so much money off China that it’s a national security problem,” Hemingway said. “And I’d say first and foremost is the Biden family.”

“They’ve made a ton of money this way,” and it’s reflected in how Biden has been soft on China and the economic and military threats that the communist nation poses to the U.S.

Comer told the CPAC audience that he was surprised to learn just how much money the Bidens have received from China and noted that some of the Biden-China deals were struck aboard Air Force Two while Joe Biden was vice president, a fact that further eviscerates President Biden’s claims that he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings with communist nation.

“People would be surprised by the breadth of the influence peddling that was going on,” Hemingway added.

The role of Big Tech and media: Something must be done

Big Tech has tried to keep the Biden family’s criminal behavior covered up as long as they could, suggested Bob Beauprez, former congressman and member of CPAC’s Board who moderated the panel.

“Could they be held accountable too?” he asked.

The role Big Tech has had in suppressing freedom of speech and freedom of debate is a “massive problem,” responded Hemingway, summing it up as “election meddling.”

She noted that the press participated in the collusion.

“People need to stop giving propaganda press legitimacy. They are actively harming the country,” Hemingway declared. She suggested that they function like foreign governments exerting their substantial power to influence the outcomes of U.S. elections.

“We are in an information war that is being waged by government agencies,” she continued. This must be taken on by the U.S. House investigations “if we want to have any hope of being a free people.”

Comer said that his bill, which recently passed out of the House Oversight Committee, the “Protecting Speech from Government Act,” would prevent the FBI from engaging in suppression of free speech on social media platforms against conservatives, as has happened in recent years.

“Joe Biden is very arrogant. He’s very entitled. He thinks that the law does not apply to him,” Comer said.

D.C. politicians like Biden seem to grow worse the longer they remain in office, said Comer.

“One of the greatest things this Republican majority can do is pass term limits,” he said to prolonged applause by the CPAC crowd.

