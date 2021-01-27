Bishop Strickland: The Church must do better at preparing couples for marriage

January 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the Catholic notion of conscience, and how a morally informed conscience leads one to respect and cherish family, marriage, and human life.

Taking inspiration from Archbishop Fulton Sheen, Strickland firmly states that “we are morally obligated to follow an informed conscience.” Moreover, he describes it as a “great responsibility” to “use the moral compass that God has revealed to us to form our conscience.”

Bishop Strickland notes how today’s society has too many malformed consciences, most especially among Catholics, which have thus led to rampant immorality such as broken families and marriages, abortion, and more.

He says a major problem is that “there are many Catholics and non-Catholics that would buy the world’s message [to not] have kids,” because they do not allow a couple to pursue their own material pleasures. However, Strickland denounces this fixation with materialism because wealth and other possessions give no fulfillment as compared to nurturing a family and fulfilling “how God made us.”

Overall, Strickland finds that bishops, priests, and other Church leaders should teach more on forming moral consciences, especially as it pertains to family and marriage.

As far as the lack of respect for human life in today’s culture is concerned, His Excellency speaks about the need for “laws that respect the value of every person from conception to natural death.” However, history has shown that true “laws come from hearts that believe the truth … which God has revealed to us, that life is sacred.”

Just as in previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency highlights how abortion is not only intrinsically evil, but “diabolical … [and] of the devil,” because it is a devaluation of God’s creation.

Lastly, Bishop Strickland says that today’s pro-death culture and society shows no respect, not even for murdered babies, to be “respectfully buried and treated … but instead they’re used as a commodity.”