The Church’s mission in every generation is to be saved from sin and corruption: Bp. Strickland

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reads aloud and comments on a brief passage of Scripture, Acts 2:36-41, which was the first Mass reading last Tuesday during the Octave of Easter.

His Excellency points out how St. Peter’s message of repentance for our sins, along with the need to be saved from the corruption of the world, has always been a timely one.

“As the Church is beginning, St. Peter says, ‘Save yourselves from this corrupt generation.’ In a very real sense, that’s the mission of the Church in every generation: to be saved from the corruption of sin and evil and all the ways that humanity gets off track,” Bishop Strickland noted.

“We, the Church and the human family, were constantly in need of reform. Look at the sweep of history since those words spoken by St. Peter, and every generation since can say, ‘We’re a corrupt generation.’ The next ones, they’re a corrupt generation. We’re definitely a corrupt generation now. Where’s our salvation to turn from that corruption, to hear the Good News of Jesus Christ?”

