The dangers of ignoring Our Lady’s warnings about the crisis in the Church

(LifeSiteNews) — Author and Marian apparition expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral gave a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City last month, reflecting on Our Lady’s warnings in several Marian apparitions, such as Fatima and La Sallette and the urgent need to heed those warnings.

Ayral emphasized that we cannot afford to continue ignoring Our Lady’s messages, which urge us to repent of our sins and turn back to Our Lord in order to prepare for the coming chastisement.

“God has sent again and again to a stubborn humanity, the human being probably that our Lord Jesus Christ loved the most on earth while he walked amongst us, the Blessed Virgin Mary, to ask us in an employing and loving voice to convert while there is still time,” Ayral said.

“Remember the First and the Second Secret of Fatima: Unless you convert and return to my Son, then the Second World War will begin. Unless you convert and return to my Son, then Russia will spread her errors…” he added.

Watch or listen to the full talk to hear more of Xavier Reyes-Ayral’s analysis of Our Lady’s apparitions and warnings to the faithful.

