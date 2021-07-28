‘The elites control Canada’: Veteran pro-life activist on the fight to save the unborn

July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by veteran Canadian pro-lifer Gwen Landolt, who founded and is National Vice President of REAL Women of Canada. Ever since the early 1970s, she’s been working in the pro-life movement, using her legal background to fight for the unborn.

In her conversation with Jonathon, Landolt highlights key pro-life moments in Canada throughout the decades. She also gives her unique perspective on both the movement for the protection of the unborn as well as the abortion lobby.

Landolt explains that her main motivation to stand for life has always been “the injustice [done to] the unborn child.”

Landolt says that ever since Pierre Trudeau was Prime Minister of the Commonwealth, “the elites control Canada” and “the levers of power are held by those who are pro-abortion.” She further reveals how, even though she was involved for several years in promoting the pro-life cause, her work really took fruition when Trudeau announced in 1980 that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms would be changed.

Even though abortion was already decriminalized, Trudeau pushed to not recognize the unborn child as a human person.

Mainstream media corporations like the CBC, Landolt continuted, were pushing the narrative that “the women of Canada demand that there be abortion-on-demand in the Charter.” This is why she began the group REAL Women of Canada to “offset the radical feminists.”

Lastly, she said that even though there are not many pro-life victories in Canada, the pro-life movement “will always be there and always causing a disruption of the politically correct narrative. … You'll never stamp out their their demands and their concerns for the unborn child.”

