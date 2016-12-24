The best Christmas gift is Christ’s Truth

NewsFaith

“And in that region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with fear. And the angel said to them, 'Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all the people; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a babe wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.' And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, 'Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom he is pleased!'” Luke 2:8-14

December 24, 2016 (LifeSiteNews) – Can you imagine what it must have been like to witness the angels praising God? I’ve often wondered how it looked and sounded — the beauty had to have been astounding.

It’s easy to see how the shepherds were afraid. How could they possibly have understood? But even if they did understand and had fear, that still makes sense. It must have been a powerful thing to take in.

This good news of great joy — the word of our Savior born on earth as a man to redeem us — Luke writes that the angel said it would come for all people.

But the question has always been: Will they listen? Will they hear it?

And those of us who intellectually know this good news, do we truly grasp it?

God the Father sending His Son to save us is as monumental a gift as there is in human existence, one that we probably don’t in reality comprehend.

That gift is wrapped in the Church and her teaching, which, by giving us the fullness of the faith and her unchanging principles, offers our utmost prospect for attaining Heaven, should we decide to accept it.

What would it be like to hear those heavenly hosts in eternity? We can only imagine, hope and pray.

In the meantime, we can be with Him fully in this life when we receive Him in the Eucharist in a state of grace. Another enormous gift!

Christ’s Bride — beautiful and wondrous, rich in Tradition, bearing extraordinary and miraculous liturgy, steeped in absolute Truth — is His for eternity, just as the Lord intended.

And she will be there for us as well, like a mother.

In these days of confusion and conflict, division and doubt, Christ’s Bride remains faithful to him, steady and unceasing, like a mother.

The gift persists, in and out of Christmas and Advent, and no matter the doubt of the day.

“Be not afraid,” the angel said, “for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all the people; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

My Christmas wish is for the world is to know and love Jesus Christ.

May we keep focused on our Savior, and allow him to give us strength and peace.

And may God bless us all this Christmas season and into the New Year!