‘The greatest crime against humanity’ in history: Naomi Wolf’s 11 revelations from Pfizer vaccine documents

‘So, these are monsters, and there's no way to avoid concluding that they're focused on disrupting human reproduction,’ the author conceded about the manufacturers of the COVID jab. 'It’s ‘a bioweapon and … we're under attack.’

(LifeSiteNews) – In an extraordinary speech synthesizing several “headline” discoveries from analyses of thousands of Pfizer documents, Dr. Naomi Wolf presented how the COVID “vaccine” enterprise intentionally sought to not only “disrupt and impair human reproduction” but “attack” and “kill” large numbers of people, particularly in the West.

Wolf, a lifelong Democrat, addressed the conservative citadel of Hillsdale College in March, confessing that events over the last three years “truly imploded” her former world view and that what matters most now is “the Constitution, liberty and freedom.”

The author and journalist who is also a co-founder and CEO of the Daily Clout explained how she and Steve Bannon of the War Room recruited 3,500 science and medical experts to help analyze tens of thousands of documents that Pfizer submitted to the FDA for use in evaluating the safety and effectiveness of their COVID injectables.

The FDA had originally argued against their release in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking to stall publication of the crucial safety data for up to 75 years, but this request was rejected by a Texas court and the first drop of documents were released on March 2, 2022.

These 3,500 recruited experts were divided into six working groups with committees at the head of them to analyze the documents and create reports that would be accessible, and understandable, to the general public.

And regarding these dozens of reports, Wolf apologized in advance for having to share that these Pfizer documents “contain evidence of the greatest crime against humanity in the history of our species.”

Providing a summary of just “some of the things that came to light,” she highlighted the following 11 points:

#1 Pfizer knew their gene-based injections had negative efficacy as early as November 2020

At least as early as May 2021, five months after the rollout of the Pfizer gene-based injections, reports began to emerge of many “breakthrough cases” where fully jabbed celebrities and then the public at large were being inflicted with cases of COVID-19. By October, studies began to confirm the ineffectiveness of the shots, and then later, by January 2022, that those who were jabbed against COVID-19 were more likely to catch it.

These findings continued to be confirmed in July 2022, December 2022, and then in January as well.

Yet, according to the analysis of the data, Wolf stated that Pfizer knew this was the case with regard to their own product in November 2020 before being broadly introduced and marketed as a remedy for COVID-19.

“Pfizer knew, for instance, one month after rollout, so that’s November of 2020, that the vaccines didn’t work to stop COVID!” she exclaimed.

She recalled how during this period the full marketing of the product was in swing, with the celebrity spokespeople encouraging all to get the shot. “The ads are in social media, the ads are on television” and “a month after rollout, Pfizer’s internal documents identify that its vaccines have vaccine failure and failure of efficacy. And they identify that the third most common side effect of the Pfizer vaccine is … COVID!”

#2 Shortly after release of the COVID injections on the market, Pfizer moved to hire 2,400 full-time employees to process the paperwork of the injured.

In a January 2021 white paper analyzing the new COVID “vaccines,” America’s Frontline Doctors observed how and why the safety of such an intervention had to be assured before its being used, especially on a global population.

“In contrast to taking a medication for an actual disease,” they explained, “the person who takes a vaccine is typically completely healthy and would continue to be healthy without the vaccine. As the first rule of the Hippocratic Oath is: do no harm, vaccine safety must be guaranteed. That has not yet happened,” they observed at the time.

In her group’s examination of the Pfizer documents, Wolf declared that what was “stunning” is that around this same time, “within a month or two [of vaccine rollout], Pfizer was getting so many reports of adverse events [AEs] — meaning bad things happening to people who had been injected — that they understood they needed to hire 2,400 full-time staffers in order simply to process the paperwork” of these injuries. They also knew this was necessary “to prepare for the flood of adverse events that they knew they would get in the near future.”

Of course, many months later, evidence reveals correlations of the shot mandates with enormous increases in younger excess deaths and disabled workers, which in the United States equates to those under age 50 who took the shots having a 49% higher mortality rate, including all categories of the jabbed suffering a 26% increase. All of this results in about 600,000 excess deaths per year and a historic decline in life expectancy.

#3 Pfizer and the FDA withheld information that the shots cause heart damage in youth for four months while an aggressive propaganda campaign drove many thousands to get injected.

“Pfizer knew in May of 2021 that the vaccines had caused heart damage in 35 minors within a week after the injection,” Wolf explained. This information was known by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well, as the documents were in their possession.

“But the government of the United States — and I’m embarrassed to say I voted for these people — didn’t tell parents until August of 2021 that there was an elevated risk of heart damage in healthy young adults. Four months later!” she exclaimed.

“And in those four months, what did the young adults of America receive? A constant battering with propaganda on social media, on television, in news outlets bought up by money in the CARES Act, as well as from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” Wolf explained. “They did not tell the young adults, the healthy young adults of the United States, your generation, that this was elevating a risk of heart damage till four months later.”

#4 Rather than staying in the injection site, Pfizer knew the shot’s dangerous lipid nanoparticles quickly distribute throughout the body. And there is no evidence they ever leave.

“You may recall that the CDC said that the materials of the injection stay in the injection site,” the journalist said. “And the materials are lipid nanoparticles, they are mRNA,” which means they are “industrial fat which is covered in polyethylene glycol, which is a petroleum byproduct … and spike protein.”

Yet, while it was broadly propagated that these dangerous substances stay in the injection site, “that’s not what happens to these materials! And Pfizer knew that! These materials ‘biodistribute’ — this is Pfizer’s language — throughout your body in 48 hours!” Wolf exclaimed.

First describing how “lipid nanoparticles [LNPs] are designed to cross every membrane in the human body,” which has been known for at least a decade, Wolf asked, “So where do these ingredients go?”

“They go to the brain (some of you have noticed changes in the personalities of loved ones who have taken these injections). They biodistribute to the liver, the adrenals, the spleen. And if you’re a woman, they accumulate in your ovaries,” she lamented.

“Now, these are industrial fats coated with polyethylene glycol in your ovaries,” Wolf warned. “And what’s incredibly scary for a woman is that there’s no mechanism that we’ve found by which the body gets rid of the lipid nanoparticles in the ovaries … And Pfizer knew [this].”

#5 ‘I don’t say it lightly, but it’s mass murder’: Side effects in Pfizer documents far more severe than CDC and doctors told patients.

The Pfizer documents acknowledge more than 42,000 adverse events, including 1,200 deaths, in just the first three months due to what Wolf describes as “catastrophic categories” of side effects that go far beyond typical warnings given by public health authorities.

“These are not the same side effects that the CDC tells you about or your doctor tells you about,” Wolf recalled. While the CDC has often typically said recipients will have fatigue, chills and perhaps swelling at the injection site, “that’s not what’s in the Pfizer documents.”

Rather, “there’s industrial scale strokes, hemorrhages, blood clots, lung clots, leg clots, neurological disorders, dementia-type disorders. Guillain-Barré, Bell’s Palsy [and more].”

“The number one side effect is joint pain,” she said. “Did the CDC tell you about joint pain?” And another “surprising side effect is myalgia, muscle pain,” of which Wolf said she has friends now enduring, despite their prior excellent health. And this side effect is indicated “at industrial scale in the Pfizer documents.”

“I don’t say it lightly, but it’s mass murder,” she grieved. “There are 61 deaths from stroke, for example. Half of the stroke adverse events took place within 48 hours of the injection. They’re five deaths from liver damage and half of the liver damage adverse events took place within 48 hours of the injection.”

#6 Prior to it being legal, more than 1,000 children were injected, and Pfizer’s documents indicate a high rate of serious injury.

In early 2021, before any Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children, Wolf reported that Pfizer injected “62 kids, some of them as young as two months old,” with their gene-based product, 28 of whom there were no records of the results available. “We don’t know if they survived,” she said.

“Among the 34 whose records are still in the Pfizer documents, there’s a seven-year-old British girl who sustained a stroke, and there’s a two-month-old baby with liver damage,” she lamented.

“And so this is such a chilling report because it’s clear — and we did additional investigation of this — there were a thousand kids in the United States in different university hospitals, including Rochester Medical Center, that were experimented on prior to it being legal to inject children with this material,” the author lamented.

“And I can promise you, these are what society calls ‘throwaway kids.’ These are not kids whose parents have lawyers. These are not kids whose parents have a voice. We’re going to find that these are kids who are institutionalized, who are orphaned or discarded in some way,” she grieved.

#7 Pfizer documents reveal a ‘Mengele-type experiment … on how to disrupt and impair human reproduction.’ Available records of study participants who conceived children show 80% lost their babies.

Highlighting what she calls “the centerpiece of what we found in the Pfizer documents,” Wolf explained that she doesn’t make reference to Nazi medical experimentation lightly, but contained in the documents is “literally [a] Mengele-type experiment at a grand scale on human reproduction, [a] 360-degree experiment on how to disrupt and impair human reproduction.”

“So, for example, in the Pfizer documents, women study participants were told not to get pregnant, which is interesting,” she observed. “It’s a respiratory disease. Why would you tell women not to get pregnant?”

Nevertheless, 270 women did conceive children of whom Pfizer reportedly “lost the records” of 234, which Wolf said is a violation of the law.

“Of the 36 [remaining] women whose pregnancies came to term, over 80% of them lost their babies [by] spontaneous abortion or miscarriage,” she reported.

#8 Pfizer knew there was a danger to fertility. Lipid Nanoparticles damage the placenta during pregnancy, causing early deliveries. Lots of chromosomal abnormalities as well.

In addition, the Pfizer documents indicate that “shedding is real,” Wolf reported. “Pfizer defines exposure to the vaccine as skin contact, inhalation and sexual intercourse, especially [at the time of] conception.”

Since Pfizer also warned male trial participants against having sexual intercourse with childbearing-aged women and to use two forms of birth control if they did, “there was clearly something about conceiving with a vaccinated male that Pfizer was guarding against,” she said.

“So, we know now that there’s horrific damages to conception from this injection” which include the lipid nanoparticles traversing the placenta and causing children to be born prematurely, Wolf said.

She also reported that maternal fetal medicine specialist, Dr. Jim Thorpe, is “seeing, at great scale, chromosomal abnormalities in newborns of vaccinated mothers.”

These results were foreseen by some, including former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory Dr. Michael Yeadon, who, on December 1, 2020, petitioned the European Medicines Agency to halt all studies due to safety concerns, including possible damage to placentas during pregnancy. His warnings went unheeded. And though having been vilified, he has now been, unfortunately for all, vindicated.

#9 Pfizer docs show that lipid nanoparticles also enter breast milk, stunting, injuring and sometimes killing babies.

Since these dangerous LNPs circulate throughout the body, especially in the recipient’s blood, Wolf explained that they make their way into breast milk.

“And nursing babies, in the Pfizer [trial] documents, sustained seizures and one baby died in the E.R. after nursing from a vaccinated mother, from multi-organ system failure,” she said. “Four of the moms, who were lactating … had breast milk that turned blue green.”

After the release of these injections into the general population, incidents of these adverse events began to publicly emerge.

One VAERS report from February 2021 describes the death of a five-month-old breast-fed infant whose mother received a second dose of Pfizer’s jab. The following day, the baby refused to nurse, developed a fever, and was later hospitalized with a rare blood disorder in which blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body before dying.

And in June 2021, a six-week-old breastfeeding baby became inexplicably ill with a high fever after his mother received a COVID-19 vaccine and he died weeks later with blood clots in his “severely inflamed arteries.”

Wolf went on to explain that even the National Institutes of Health (NIH) completed a separate study that found “babies nursing from vaccinated moms were having failure to thrive, not putting on weight. They were agitated and restless and sleepless.”

She believes that these dynamics have provide an indication as to why “nursing mothers have gone, in the last two years, from 34% of all moms to 16% of moms,” which indicates “something’s wrong.”

“Not only are babies in the next generation not getting that primal experience of total love, total nurture, total safety, which is so important, but there’s something that is leading moms to not be able to nurse those babies. And I think we have a clue here in the contamination of vaccinated moms’ breast milk,” Wolf opined.

“I also want to note that Bill Gates rolled out lab-grown breast milk right at the moment that women were suffering these harms to their own ability to sustain their children,” the feminist author said (more here).

#10 ‘Nazi medicine,’ a war on women’s fertility: Pfizer docs show 3 to 1 of AEs sustained by women, 16% ‘reproductive disorders.’ ‘What kind of monsters look at 16% reproductive disorders and keep going?’ Results: ‘13% to 20% drop in live births.’

In examining the thrust of the Pfizer documents, Dr. Wolf concluded that an overall motive behind this enormous enterprise includes “a war against women’s ability to reproduce.”

Her team “found that of the adverse events, 72% of them were sustained by women. And this is constant throughout. It’s a constant 3 to 1 [ratio]” she said while also acknowledging the real harms done to men (Report 38).

“And of the 72% of adverse events” in women, Pfizer defines 16% of them as, “[in] their words, ‘reproductive disorders,’” while men also suffer a terrible rate but far less at .49%.

“What kind of monsters look at 16% reproductive disorders [in their trials] and keep going?” the longtime feminist charged.

She goes on to call the Pfizer records reminiscent of “Nazi medicine” due to how detailed their records were regarding the hundreds of thousands of adverse attacks against the reproductive organs of women. For example, the records reflect “20 different scientific names for ruining women’s menstrual cycles” she said.

“Not surprisingly, in 2022, around the world, nine months after the rollout in most of Western Europe, there’s a 13% to 20% drop in live births all over Western Europe, in North America, [in] Singapore and Australia,” she explained.

This includes “double the number of stillbirths in Scotland, a highly vaccinated country, [and] 89 stillbirths in Canada in one province when usually they have two or three,” Wolf grieved.

Calling this phenomenon an “absolute baby die-off,” the journalist went on to cite the experience of Dr. James Thorp saying how he was now experiencing “five or six miscarriages a week when before they would have two a month.”

This phenomenon is “not universal,” Wolf shared. “This drop, this murder of the next generation, is not global. It’s [focused in] Western Europe and North America.”

#11 LNPs degraded the basic factories of masculinity in boys’ testes in utero when their mother had been injected. ‘So, these are monsters, and there’s no way to avoid concluding that they’re focused on disrupting human reproduction.’

Furthermore, Report 37 reveals the damage done to the reproductive capacities of baby boys in their vaccinated mothers’ wombs.

Wolf explained how the Pfizer documents reveal that LNPs “degrade baby boys in utero” by traversing “the testes of fetal baby boys” and damaging “the Sertoli cells and the Leydig cells, which are basically the factories of masculinity.”

These cells “are responsible for the male hormonal balance that create things like deep voices, hair on their bodies, broad shoulders, all of the things that we associate with normal masculinity. And that is being degraded.”

“So, we don’t know if these little baby boys of vaccinated moms are going to be able to grow up to be sexually functioning adult men,” she warned.

Additionally, “Why this focus on reproduction?” Wolf asked. Why did Pfizer examine and document the impact of their injectable on the “sexual cells of the sexual organs of the rats, right? It’s a respiratory virus!”

“So, these [people] are monsters, and there’s no way to avoid concluding that they’re focused on disrupting human reproduction,” she concluded.

‘We are under attack’ with a ‘bioweapon,’ it’s ‘a mass murder situation, a war, a war crime, [and] crimes against humanity.’

Wolf goes on to give her personal judgments as to why this is happening, particularly in the West, and advances a conclusion similar to former pharmaceutical executive and researcher Sasha Latypova and paralegal journalist Katherine Watt, asserting that these COVID vaccines are “a bioweapon and we are under attack.”

Over the last six months, Latypova has determined through extensive documentation that U.S. government agencies, particularly the Department of Defense, along with the pharmaceutical companies and Chinese Communist Party (CCP), are involved in “a conspiracy to commit mass murder through bioterrorism and informational warfare operations worldwide.”

Echoing their findings, Wolf explained how CCP-affiliated Fosun Pharmaceutical plays a significant role in developing and distributing the Pfizer / BioNTech biological warfare agents that are marketed as “Covid-19 vaccines.”

She explained that the CCP owns the manufacturing plants “producing the injection that goes into the bodies of schoolchildren here in the United States of America,” and further how studies overseen by the CCP reveal they knew full well that LNPs damage fertility and cause myocarditis.

“To me, it is obvious,” she said, that these investigative studies were intended “to show the Chinese Communist Party how you kill Westerners without leaving fingerprints.”

Speaking of the American government’s culpability, Wolf asserted that “this is a captured [Biden] administration and captured institutions that are allowing the CCP and their allies, the World Economic Forum, [and the] Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to cripple our country.”

Emphasizing how the CCP prefers “asymmetric warfare” tactics that “kind of degrade and demoralize the [enemy] population rather than having a hot war with shooting,” the author showed how the vast majority of approximately 42,000 adverse events recorded in the Pfizer documents occurred in the Western nations.

“That’s targeting North America and Western Europe,” she emphasized.

“I believe we’re looking at a mass murder situation, a war, a war crime, [and] crimes against humanity,” Wolf assessed. And with regard to “all of these evil doers” who are responsible, “friendly as they look in their little outfits, talking to the cameras,” the author disclosed, “I hope they will all face justice in this lifetime.”

Possible treason charges; Canadian doctor: ‘It’s a time to put these bastards in jail.’

In service to this end, Watt has produced what she calls a “[r]esearch and organizing tool” providing evidence for the stated goal “to prosecute members of Congress, presidents, HHS and DOD secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.”

Late last year, prominent Canadian medical doctor Roger Hodkinson exclaimed he was “full of vengeance” against these culprits and “it’s a time to put these bastards in jail.”

“We’ve seen the biggest kill ever in medicine’s history directly because of the intervention of these idiots into health care. And it’s the physicians, it’s not just the politicians, it’s the physicians themselves who are principally culpable because they have allowed [the] government’s jackboots to influence how they manage their patients, which has never, ever happened before,” he said.

“How can you look into the eyes of a pregnant woman and tell her that this experimental product is safe? How can you do that as a physician?!” the biotech CEO exclaimed. “Any physician that has done that should be in jail!”

‘If my people … will humble themselves and pray and seek my face … I will forgive their sin and heal their land.’

Facing what she described as “this abyss of human evil every single day” over the last few years, Wolf also shared how the experience has forced her to take the reality of God much more seriously.

“I know that sounds paradoxical, but I felt like this evil overtook the world in lockstep, in perfect unison in a way that I could not explain using my critical thinking,” she assessed. There was “something metaphysical about” what happened.

Feeling the world is facing “a biblical moment where humanity is being asked to choose,” Wolf, who is Jewish, has taken up reading the Bible “a lot these days,” and ended her presentation reminding her Christian audience of the promise God gave to Solomon in 2 Chronicles 7:14:

If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.

