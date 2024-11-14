The horrific truth about the war in the Holy Land: Jason Jones

Jason Jones, Catholic humanitarian and founder of the Vulnerable People Project, gave a talk at LifeSite's Rome Life Forum in Kansas City about the 'destruction' of the world's oldest Christian communities taking place in the Holy Land.

(LifeSiteNews) — Jason Jones, Catholic humanitarian and founder of the Vulnerable People Project, gave a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City last month.

Jones spoke about the “destruction” of the world’s oldest Christian communities taking place in the Middle East. Several years ago Christians were being targeted by ISIS in Iraq and Syria – now they are being killed and displaced in Gaza amid Israeli occupation.

Jones also invited onto the stage Khalil Sayegh, a Palestinian Orthodox Christian and “dear friend” who movingly attested to the horrific treatment of Christians in Gaza.

“Now the Christians have no land and have no cemeteries and have nothing outside of the north of Gaza,” Sayegh said. “My sister was buried without having a Mass because they didn’t allow her body to go back to the north, where we have the only Christian cemetery. That’s the type of brutality we are dealing with in the Gaza Strip and in other areas of Palestine.”

To hear more about the plight of Christians in the Holy Land, watch Jason Jones’ full talk at the Rome Life Forum above.

