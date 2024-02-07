The key to defeating communism is faith in God, U.S. chairman of CCP committee emphasizes

Rep. Mike Gallagher declared that our ‘strategic competition’ with the CCP is ‘not a test of two different socio-economic systems’ but ‘is, at its core, a struggle for souls.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The chair of the U.S. Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shared that he recently came to the realization that the opposite of communism — and the key to defeating it — is not a democratic political ideology but faith in God.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin revealed during his keynote speech for the National Prayer Breakfast last week that it wasn’t immediately obvious to him what his work, which mostly centers around the economic and military dimensions of U.S. strategic competition with the CCP, has to do with spirituality or religion.

That is, until he spoke with a graduate student from China who was a “quiet opponent of the regime.” When Gallagher asked him why he opposed the CCP, the young man answered simply, “Because I have faith.”

“He didn’t mean faith in democracy or faith in the future … he meant faith in God,” Gallagher said. As the young man put it, according to Gallagher, “If they can stamp out our belief in anything greater, life becomes nothing more than the incentives the party can offer and the punishments it can deliver.”

This is because in the eyes of the CCP, human beings are “tools to use to fulfill party objectives, sacrificed or disposed of at will,” said Gallagher, backing this up with the famous statement by former CCP Chairman Mao Zedong, “I’m not afraid of nuclear war … China has a population of 600 million; even if half of them are killed, there are still 300 million people left.”

“The party does not exist to serve the people. The people exist to serve the party,” Gallagher added.

The reason, then, why the CCP “is desperate to crush religion” is “because the very concept of an individual with dignity and worth must be destroyed, and religion is its most vehement defender,” the congressman explained.

“So, for decades, they’ve tried mightily, desperately to destroy belief in God entirely,” continued Gallagher, pointing out that the CCP has attempted this through mass imprisonment of religious believers, torture, and re-education camps.

“There’s a genocide active underway in Xinjiang province, the largest internment of an ethno-religious minority since the Holocaust,” Gallagher noted.

These heavy-handed tactics have failed, Gallagher said, because “no matter how much power you have at your disposal, you simply cannot kill the truth.”

“The Soviets learned this lesson the hard way,” said Gallagher, when “hundreds of thousands chanted, ‘We want God!’ as they gathered to see Karol Wojtyla, now known as Pope Saint John Paul II, celebrate Mass in Poland in June of 1979.”

But rather than give up in the face of this failure, the CCP has “pivoted to a more insidious and more dangerous tactic.”

“It’s called co-optation, or its chairman Xi Jinping calls it, the Sinicization of the Chinese religion,” Gallagher explained. “So instead of destroying religion, the CCP has decided to harness religion as a tool to control people’s minds.”

He went on to give examples of this, sharing how CCP officials are replacing the Ten Commandments with Xi Jinping quotes, monitoring churches with government-controlled cameras, and even rewriting sacred Scripture.

Gallagher related a disturbing CCP rewrite of the well-known passage in the Gospel of John when Jesus Christ defends a woman caught committing adultery, who is about to be stoned, saying, “Let he among you who is without sin cast the first stone.”

“The chastened accusers slink away, and Jesus says to the woman, ‘Has no one condemned you? Then neither do I condemn. Go forth and sin no more.”

This “beautiful story about forgiveness and mercy” was horrifically twisted by the CCP so that in its version, Jesus is left alone with the adulterous woman and tells her, “I too am a sinner. But if the law could only be executed by men without blemish, then the law would be dead.” He then goes on to stone the woman to death.

The CCP changed the story because they cannot abide any power “greater than the power of the state … That is the point of corrupting and synthesizing religion,” Gallagher explained.

The congressman believes this story illuminates both the “true nature of who we’re up against” — “an enemy that does not believe in individual dignity” — and “the key to our victory.”

As Pope John Paul II realized, Gallagher said, the power of communism in Poland did not reside in “Soviet tanks but in the acceptance of (its) lies.”

“The same is true today. It is that divine truth that gives people clarity to see evil and the courage, in the words of Pope John Paul II … to ‘be not afraid.’”

Gallagher shared the words of a Chinese pastor that sum up the battle: “The rulers have chosen an enemy that can never be in prison: the soul of man. And they are doomed to lose.”

“We must work together to make sure (this) comes true,” Gallagher said.

He went on to say how after he spoke with the young graduate student from China, he went home to pray and reflect on what the man told him, and it occurred to him that “what we’re taught in political science classes — that the opposite of far-left communist totalitarianism is capitalist democracy” — is “probably wrong.”

“I thought to myself that night that maybe the opposite of communism is actually faith in God,” Gallagher continued, explaining his thinking: “Communism seeks domination” while “faith seeks love.”

“Communism seeks the obliteration of the individual on the altar of the collective,” but “faith seeks the dignity of the individual, the respect due to each and every one of us as a child of God.”

And whereas faith “seeks the elevation of man’s soul,” Communism “seeks its abasement.” This can be seen in the “essence of Marxism,” which is “class struggle, pitting different elements of society against one another … Neighbor against neighbor,” Gallagher explained.

“But there is a commandment that we all know that is fatal to this dark world order: ‘Love one another as I have loved you,’” said Gallagher, questioning how we can stoop so low as to inform on neighbors or “tolerate” the “re-education centers” if we live by this commandment.

Gallagher pointed out that famous Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who was himself incarcerated a long time at one of Stalin’s gulags, acknowledged the importance of God after many years reading “hundreds of books” and collecting “hundreds of personal testimonies.”

Solzhenitsyn told how when he was a child, he heard “a number of old people” explain that disasters had befallen Russia because ‘Men have forgotten God.’”

The former gulag inmate wrote, “If I were asked today to formulate as concisely as possible the main cause of our ruinous revolution that swallowed up some 60 million of our people, I could not have put it more accurately than to repeat: Men have forgotten God.”

Gallagher concluded that America’s “strategic competition” with the CCP is “not a test of two different socio-economic systems” but “is, at its core, a struggle for souls.”

“Our entire foreign policy, our entire statecraft, must be built on this recognition of soul-craft. And the good news is, in that struggle for souls, we have a more powerful weapon than any economic sanction, a more powerful weapon than any military armed with missiles and nuclear weapons, a more powerful weapon than a Taylor Swift tweet or a presidential proclamation. We have Jesus Christ.”

“And amidst this time of growing international turmoil, amidst this time of political division … as long as we keep our eyes fixed on Jesus Christ, the author and perfecter of our faith, we simply cannot lose.”

Share











