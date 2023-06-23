The latest on Hunter Biden’s ‘sweetheart deal’ with the Deep State

(LifeSiteNews) — Father James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore once again join John-Henry Westen on this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, in which they discuss the latest regarding Hunter Biden’s plea deal, the Instrumentum Laboris for the Synod of Synodality in October, and react to the prayer rally against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ “Pride Night.”

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden reportedly agreed to a plea deal for misdemeanor charges related to his failure to file and pay about $1.2 million in taxes on time in 2017 and 2018 when he is arraigned in federal court next week.

Hunter’s attorney has stated the Justice Department (DOJ) found he has since paid off his tax debts in full. In exchange, he will enter into a “diversion” agreement to avoid felony prosecution for illegal purchase and possession of a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018 while he was an “unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.” Conservative observers have claimed that the deal is evidence of a “two-tiered” justice system in the United States.

Yore, commenting on the deal, noted the conservative reaction to the deal: “I would suggest to our audience, anybody who is facing IRS charges should ask for the Hunter Biden deal. I think that should be the standard request now for all defendants. And it’s clear that Hunter is not going to face any prison time at all.”

Maxey gave detailed updates on the latest regarding the deal, and noted that Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to stop its investigation into Biden, and discussed recent allegations concerning Biden’s connections with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Ukrainian bio labs, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) through a CIA-funded investment bank in San Francisco. He also emphasized that Biden himself is “not important,” suggesting instead that focus should be had on those in the intelligence community aware of his dealings.

“I think this has been a fix from day one, because, as I’ve always said, it’s not about Hunter – it’s about the big wigs who are protecting Hunter,” Maxey said. “Hunter’s just like a street mob boss. We’ve got to take down Tammany Hall. And that’s essentially what the intelligence services, with the complicity of the Department of Justice, have become. It’s a protection racket for dirty actors on the inside.”

Also Tuesday, the Vatican released the Instrumentum Laboris, or working document, for the Synod of Synodality set to take place in October. Among things highlighted by the document include the “need” to “welcome … remarried divorcees, people in polygamous marriages, LGBTQ+ people, etc.” The document also calls for women to have more leadership roles on every level of Church governance, and allows for the possibility of married priests and female deacons.

Reacting to the document, Yore linked it to the L.A. Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, noting that “this is the kind of thing that’s going to happen in our Masses” for the sake of “inclusivity.”

Yore also said that people should “start paying attention to the Synod,” noting that the Instrumentum Laboris is available in English on the Vatican’s website, and called upon people to talk with their bishops about it.

Altman commented on the document by stating that he could not imagine how the situation in the Church could get worse, and said that while those behind the document seek to be “inclusive,” they’re “excluding those who still hold tightly to the one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church, the faith which was handed down to us,” adding that “the worse it seems to get, the more I know God will take care of it in the end,” admonishing people not to despair.

Last Friday, on the Feast of the Sacred Heart, 5,000 people gathered outside of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to protest and make acts of reparation for the baseball team’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a blasphemous anti-Catholic hate group, with an award. While 5,000 people were gathered outside to protest the event, the stadium was practically empty when the group received the award.

Altman, who was present at the rally, called on people to boycott the Dodgers, saying that “enough is enough.” “Turn your eyes back toward the Sacred Heart and away from useless, stupid … godless entertainment that glorifies anti-Catholic bigotry, because if you don’t … then you’re contributing to the bigotry,” Altman said.

Yore, commenting on the rally, noted that Catholics are a “public people” and “profess our faith publicly.” She also noted that the evil of honoring an anti-Catholic group brought the good of people “learning about the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

Maxey touched upon the discrepancy between those in the stadium when the “Sisters” received the reward and the number of those outside, opining that “even the people who would have been the organic supporters of this display in the stadium didn’t show up, but 5,000 other people did.” He also touched upon the fact that the rally was well attended by Hispanics, saying “I think that [the Dodgers] realized that the real base of their support are Hispanic-Americans.”

For all this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

