‘The Latin Mass is a refuge’: altar boys implore Cdl. Gregory not to restrict the Traditional Latin Mass 

The boys revealed that they had been attending the traditional Latin Mass since birth and that they consider the rite a respite from 'the evils of the world.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A group of altar boys have asked Cardinal Wilton Gregory not to impose further restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass.

“We are writing to say how much we love the Latin Mass at St. Mary, Mother of God Parish,” they wrote to Gregory, the Archbishop of Washington, D.C.

“We are six altar boys who serve the Latin Mass at St. Mary’s, and the oldest of us has been doing so for eight years in September.”

The boys revealed that they had been attending the traditional Latin Mass since birth and that they consider the rite a respite from “the evils of the world.”

“For us, the Latin Mass is a refuge. A refuge where the evils of the world and the struggles of life cannot penetrate. We believe it is the closest thing to heaven on earth, and we would like to see it continue,” the letter read.

The altar boys wrote that they and their families drive “an hour to Mass every Sunday and have served nearly every Sunday since we were old enough and frankly, we have loved everything about it.”

“There is something sublime about the Latin Rite of the Mass, something we cannot fully comprehend, something supernatural, something that rights all the wrongs of the week when we bring our troubles and our joys and place them on the Altar before Christ,” it continued.

“We see this as the way we would like to partake in the mystery of the Eucharist in our youth and, hopefully, one or more of us will be called to serve Our Lord as a priest.”

“We ask that you consider these words when you make your decision about the continuing of this beautiful form of Jesus’ Sacrifice on the Cross.”

Last summer, Cardinal Gregory rescinded his previous permission for the celebration of a Latin Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on August 14, the Vigil of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This decision followed the promulgation of Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis Custodes

Dated July 16, 2021, Francis’ letter imposed harsh restrictions on the celebration of Mass according to the 1962 Missale Romanum, leaving the enforcement up to individual bishops.

Since then, bishops have restricted or supported parishes in their dioceses that offer the Traditional Latin Mass, seemingly at whim.

Share











