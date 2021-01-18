The Left ‘weaponized’ COVID to shutdown economy for political gain: Goya Foods CEO

January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue has hit out at the political establishment for imposing harsh lockdown restrictions, telling Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy that “the worst thing we can do is shut down our economy.”

After noting that Goya had donated “millions of dollars of food to food banks all across the country” throughout the economic downturn, Doocy explained that Unanue was recently “called to the White House to talk about the coronavirus and the response,” but that the “political Left tried to cancel [Goya] with essentially a boycott,” despite their charitable work.

Unanue laid the blame for shutting down the country on members of the political Left, whom he says, “weaponized coronavirus unfortunately to shut down this economy.”

Unanue emphasised that the “problem is it’s a political year,” and that the “worst thing we can do is shut down our economy, kill our spirit.”

January 15, 2021

The Goya CEO explained that “we need a reason to get up in the morning: God, family, work. And they’re taking away our spirit. They’re taking away our ability to work. They essentially declared martial law, I believe, in this country, shutting everything down.”

Unanue sees the economic shutdown as an underhanded political manoeuvre, used to advance the Left’s influence: “It’s the worst thing we could have done just for political gain. I think it’s criminal. I think it’s immoral.” Blasting the Big Tech giants and globalist moguls, he added that the U.S. is “one nation under God. We’re not one nation under Twitter. We’re not one nation under big media, or under central government. We’re trying to have media, big tech, control our lives, the government control our lives and we need to not move away from God, we need to move closer to God.”

Unanue continued to decry the machinations of Big Tech censorship, saying “[t]hey want to cancel God, they want to cancel our speech, they want to cancel our culture, our history, our liberty, they want to control us. The few controlling the many like a bunch of sheep.”

After recognizing that “none of these people care about us,” he offered some final words of support and encouragement: “Some of us want to be one nation, indivisible; you can’t be indivisible without God. We have to pray, we have to hope, and we have to move closer to God. Otherwise, it’s not a pretty picture.”