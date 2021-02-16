The Left’s abolition of the truth

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

February 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Currently, the number of executive orders signed by President Biden has eclipsed the forty-mark while reversals of Trump policies and heated debates between Democrats and Republicans are guaranteed to continue regarding what is best for the future of the country. Both sides claim they are right; they each claim to be on the correct side of the truth. As we will see with two proposed acts applauded by the Biden campaign, there is, in fact, no regard for science or objective truth in the White House. Biden is merely continuing the crusade for moral relativism that is being pushed to its illogical edges by the left.

To begin we must confront the argument made by some that the left is not in favor of abolishing truth, but simply holds the truth that they believe in to be the valid one. Their religion or system of belief is that each person ought to be able to do what they want, when they want, and with whoever they want. Their stance of truth is that everyone must be viewed as exactly the same in order for them to be equal. Difference implies inequality, therefore, there can be no differences. However, the truth is (no pun intended) that the left has been crafting a plan to nullify objectivity for decades. Their stance is that truth is what we make it to be, not what reality tells us it is.

Two laws, the Equality Act and the Do No Harm Act, are both in the pipeline for the Biden administration and are likely to be passed. Both are examples of the chaos and ignorance which arises when truth is relative to those in power. The Equality Act is a move, among other things, to define abortion as healthcare and thereby make it “equal” to a cancer patient receiving chemotherapy. Abortion would become “treatment” that any pregnant women must be given access to.

While chemotherapy and other genuine medical treatments aim at promoting healing, now the murder of the child in the womb is being equated to treating a disease. Human life is viewed as cancerous, something to be discarded as trash rather than valued with immeasurable dignity. When we decide that we can define reality based on what we desire, then such a law is made possible even when science has proven that the baby in the womb contains the DNA of a full-grown adult.

The Equality Act would also ratify Biden’s decision to instruct the proper agencies to prepare for biological males to compete against biological females in sporting events along with eradicating the idea of male versus female restrooms. His move to do so, explicitly demanded by the left, is a decision to allow the 1992 landmark Supreme Court ruling of Casey vs. Planned Parenthood to continue its trajectory. Casey stated that “the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, of the mystery of human life.”

Our country’s leadership desires to define men and women as biologically the same in order to define their own “concept” of what reality is despite the fact that our physical anatomy is complimentary: different but equal. It is, in fact, our differences that allow life to be created in the womb. If science, the average American, and even the average five-year-old can see the difference between men and women then why can’t the Left?

It should come as no surprise that this destruction of truth was the mode of reasoning for much of President Obama's policies regarding same-sex marriage, abortion and other ethical issues. Biden is merely following in the footsteps of his predecessor. In Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope he states: “Implicit in the Constitution's structure, in the very idea of ordered liberty, was a rejection of absolute truth, the infallibility of any idea or ideology or theology or ‘ism’, and any tyrannical consistency that might lock future generations into a single, unalterable course.” Perhaps, the consistent use of the phrase, “for me, personally” by Obama was the manner in which he wished to convey the idea that moral relativism must reign.

The Do No Harm Act appears to be the pinnacle for Obama’s reading of the Constitution, along with it being the edge of the cliff for the Left falling into absurdity with its creation of the concept of “dignity harm” towards others as unlawful. Essentially, no business, institution or entity can cause other people’s feelings to be hurt by holding something to be true which might be contradictory to their life’s decisions. No company can “impose its views” on its employees. Therefore, Christian institutions which hold that marriage is between a man and a woman, that life begins at the moment of conception, that gender is either male or female and is permanent along with many other truth-based claims regarding human nature would be suspect to penalty.

Moreover, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which ought to protect religious freedom, becomes null and void in the eyes of the Biden version of the truth.

Americans must take notice that the entire world is watching our current state of affairs. When a government, such as ours, shouts to the globe that truth is determined by those in power it leads to the logical conclusion that tyranny is the only reality which rules.