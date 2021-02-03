The media needs to report the truth, not promote the dictatorship of relativism

February 3, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews ) – On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show , Bishop Strickland talks about Saint Joseph, the role of men in modern culture, and the duty of the media to promote truth in a relativistic world.

Bishop Strickland states that a quote from the Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen is crucial to our time, as we live in a world were media and reporting is all opinion-based, and not truth-based. He says that, “as a nation, and really throughout the world, we need to get back to" investigating, finding, and reporting the truth.

Strickland describes the current mainstream media "very dangerous," and not "what democracy is founded on." We are, he continues, in “many ways … seeing an even more extreme version of the culture that [Archbishop Sheen] already saw," and it is a culture which replaces objective truth with a “dictatorship of relativism."

The real truth, he further explained, is based only in Jesus Christ and the unchanging teachings of His Church, and that moving away from His truth "is harmful to the fabric of civilization.”

Beyond this, Strickland begins the show by talking a little bit about Saint Joseph, who, he noted, is mentioned very little in sacred scripture, but was still important in the life of Jesus Christ. His Excellency discusses how Joseph should be called as the adoptive father of Jesus, because, unlike a foster father, Joseph chose to permanently take Jesus as his son.