The Women's Heritage Center was the last free-standing surgical abortion center in the Grand Rapids area.

(LifeSiteNews) — The most popular abortion facility in west Michigan has closed and is now up for sale.

The former Heritage Women’s Center at 320 Fulton Ave. in downtown Grand Rapids is listed for $999,999 by Berkshire Hathaway.

“Perfect private physician practice and rental for surgical center or use of all the space for your own needs,” the listing page reads. “All equipment is up-to-date and ready for use.”

Dr. Thomas Gordon, who died in August 2023 at age 74, had performed an estimated 2,000 abortions annually at the location since 1987. The 6,543 square-foot property was first listed for sale in March for $1.2 million. No offers appear to have been made thus far.

“320” was the only free-standing surgical abortion facility in the area. A Planned Parenthood office is located several blocks south; however, no surgical abortions are performed there. Chemical abortion pills are handed out, though, LifeSite has learned.

Grand Rapids is the second largest city in Michigan with a population of over 550,000 in the metro area. Republican U.S. President Gerald Ford (1974-1977) represented the area, which now leans Democrat, in Congress from 1949 until 1973.

LifeSite provided multiple on-the-ground reports on protests that were held at the facility in recent years before its closing.

In May 2020, Dr. Monica Miller and a group of five Red Rose Rescuers, including Heather Idoni, were arrested at the location for attempting to persuade women not to abort their children.

Approximately 35 pro-lifers stood on the sidewalk in support. Roughly 12 vehicles, about half the normal amount, pulled into the parking lot that morning. The rescue, which was the fourth in Michigan at that time since September 2017, was organized by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society.

In October 2019, a homosexual “pro-choice escort” shouted profanities at several older women and mocked this journalist outside the facility on the first day of that year’s 40 Days for Life campaign.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, including current Bishop David Walkowiak, held prayer protests outside 320 for many years.

Gordon was a deeply troubled man who abused alcohol and repeatedly violated state laws in his personal and professional life. In 1991, he was convicted of aggravated assault. In 2010, his wife filed a protection order after accusing him of beating her and holding a gun to her head while she slept. In 2011, he was charged with a felony with a dangerous weapon while under the influence. In 2016, he spent four days in jail for disorderly conduct.

Gordon also had his license suspended by the state in 2017 after failing to inform health regulators about his criminal record. However, he was allowed to reopen after paying a $10,000 fine and completing just 16 days of a rehabilitation program that was supposed to last six months.

His clinic was also cited in 2014 for violations related to careless handling of drugs, expired medications, and other unsanitary practices. Before 1987, he operated an abortion facility just north of 320 near the city’s Heritage Hill area.

Upon learning about Gordon’s passing, Lynn Mills of Pro-Life Michigan told LifeSite that she was “grateful that going forward lives will be saved.”

“He had every and many chances to repent and accept Christ into his heart,” she added. “He remained cold and heartless towards the children living in the womb, killing them the very last day he lived. I’m so thankful to all of my pro-life friends who stood outside there in all kinds of weather to defend life and offer hope to moms.”

Local pro-life activist Margaret Murphy also told LifeSite that she and others endured years of harassment from abortion supporters, Antifa activists, as well as Gordon himself hundreds of times, though they prayed for his conversion through it all.

Thanks to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, current Michigan law allows for abortions to be performed until birth.

Share











