‘The only political prisoner on Australian soil’: heroine jailed over vaccine mandates

(The Remnant) — Over the last eighteen months, Australia has become a battleground for the opposing forces of freedom and totalitarianism. Some states have endured multiple ongoing lockdowns, and experimental vaccines have been mandated in many industries across the nation. At the Federal level, both the government and opposition are attempting to introduce vaccine passports while our Bishops have openly encouraged Catholics to accept the abortion-tainted vaccines. Add to this a new law that enables police to take control of private social media accounts and electoral changes that could see the end of minor parties, and it becomes obvious that Australia is in quite a mess.
Reignite Democracy Australia (RDA) is one of the few groups which have mobilised to oppose the government’s vaccine mandates and its generally heavy-handed response to the coronavirus. The grassroots organization has enlisted tens of thousands of members from around Australia and has been attempting to equip ordinary people to push back against government overreach. As reported in The Remnant this week, the founder of Reignite Democracy Australia, Monica Smit, was arrested on August 31 on what amount to trumped-up charges of “incitement.” Monica is being held on remand after refusing to sign the onerous bail conditions which have been described by some as a threat to democracy.
These bail conditions, as set down by a Melbourne Magistrate on September 1, included that Monica must not share “any material which incites opposition to the Chief Medical Officer’s directions…”; not disclose the identity of police officers involved in her case; and that all groups and social media accounts related to RDA are to “remove any materials which incite opposition to the Chief Health Officer’s directions.”
These draconian bail restrictions undermine the very reason for the existence of Reignite Democracy Australia and are a direct attack on the civil liberties of all Australians. This realization led Monica to choose to remain in prison rather than set a precedent which could be used to further increase the totalitarian powers already existing in this country.
Alarmingly, the Magistrate’s bail restrictions were not as severe as those initially put forward by the Victorian Police, who had demanded that, in addition to those conditions imposed by the Magistrate, Ms. Smit not publish “…any material contradictory to the Chief Health Officer’s directions… “; to deactivate her personal and RDA social media accounts “for the duration of the State of Emergency in Victoria related to the Coronavirus pandemic”; “...not to engage in any public discourse in relation to the Chief Health Officer’s directions” and to operate her organisation in line with the Health Department’s “best practices.” [emphasis added]
With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent.
But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected!
Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state.
This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students.
Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity!
But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities.
Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles.
And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates.
While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens!
So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren.
That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will!
Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth.
The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low.
And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission."
So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus.
But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future.
Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second!
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/
'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots
The attack on Monica Smit and RDA shows how desperate the government is to censor any opposition to its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Had she chosen freedom at the expense of her bail conditions, Ms. Smit and her staff would have been prohibited from expressing concern over the harms caused by lockdowns and the experimental COVID vaccines, from promoting businesses who ignore mask mandates, or from opposing vaccination mandates. This amounts to the inability to hold an opinion contrary to that of the Chief Health Officer; as one lawyer put it, such restrictions “would make North Korea blush.”
The arrest comes as the Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, is under investigation for allegedly misleading a Health Department enquiry that led to the closure of a local catering business. The investigation involves allegations of tampering with evidence and a government coverup. Sutton was also roundly criticised for travelling interstate for an awards dinner at a time when his fellow Victorians were under harsh travel restrictions and unable to gather for large events. Suttons’ COVID restrictions have made Australian the laughingstock of the world, with children prohibited from visiting playgrounds and millions of Victorians under curfew from 9pm to 5am. The media has shown itself to be the government’s perfect fifth column counterpart, showing little support for our courageous political prisoner.
Although Monica’s legal team has offered to work pro bono, a legal defence fund has been set up to cover some of her costs. If the case ends up in the High Court (equivalent to the US Supreme Court) then these costs could be enormous.
Monica Smit’s parents have released an emotional video in which they state that they have been unable to visit their daughter, but that she is staying strong and positive. The traditional Catholics thank RDA supporters for their messages and prayers, and her father, John Smit, tearfully explains that his family fled Communism in Europe for what they believed to be freedom in Australia and refers to Monica as the “only political prisoner on Australian soil.”
In line with COVID-19 protocols, Monica is being kept in isolation for two weeks, but is likely to be released into the general prison population at the end of her quarantine period.
The government’s relentless persecution of Monica Smit is an egregious attack on her civil rights and, by extension, on those of all Australians. By rejecting her unreasonable bail conditions, Monica is now in prison on charges for which the maximum penalty is only a fine.
We pray that the patroness of Australia, Our Lady, Help of Christians, will protect Monica and her family and secure a brighter future for our nation.