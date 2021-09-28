Vigano to anti-vax passport protesters: ‘The pandemic is being used to bring about the Great Reset’

'What we see happening corresponds to an inhuman project by forces who hate not only the health of the body, but also and above all the salvation of the soul.'

TURIN, Italy, (LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó addressed anti-vaccine passport protesters gathered on a square in Turin on Sunday in a prerecorded video message in which he denounced the use of the pandemic by higher powers to bring about the “Great Reset.”

Viganó’s 10-minute video message was transmitted on a giant screen on Piazza Castello in Turin, where anti-vaccine pass protesters were gathered for a “No Paura day” (“No fear day”) on Sunday. The former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States established a connection between the imposition of the “green pass” in Italy and the establishment of the Great Reset he has warned about on many occasions.

Viganó began by expressing his support for the people gathered on Castello square as well as many other squares in Italy and congratulated them for their determination in resisting “the narrative of lies” from the mainstream media.

He then denounced the establishment of a health dictatorship in which both lay people and clerics have taken part:

“It is disconcerting to see how all political forces, including the ones you might have expected to oppose the establishment of this health dictatorship, have become accomplices of an elite of criminal conspirators,” he said, “rulers, magistrates, police forces, doctors and scientists, public and private officials, journalists, but also bishops and priests, and the Vatican leaders themselves.”

He then reiterated his claim that the pandemic is being used to bring about the Great Reset desired by globalist elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We have all understood, I think, that the pandemic is being used as a means to bring about that Great Reset which has been planned in great detail for many years,” he said.

The same sentiment was echoed by Cardinal Raymond Burke in one of his sermons last year.

Viganó explained the connection between COVID and the Great Reset the following way:

“Covid has been instrumental in limiting the natural freedoms of citizens and in establishing an Orwellian regime in which each of us is tracked and controlled in all our activities … ”

But the rest of his speech took a much more spiritual dimension when he alluded to the supernatural forces at work in the current struggle:

“It is also necessary to go deeper,” he said, “that is, to recognize that what we see happening corresponds to an inhuman project by forces who hate not only the health of the body, but also and above all the salvation of the soul.”

Viganó reminded the people gathered on Castello square that God gifted them with an immortal soul:

“Each of you, each of us has an immortal soul, created by God and redeemed by Our Lord Jesus Christ with the sacrifice of the Cross,” he said.

He then attributed humanity’s current demise to its past infidelity to God’s commandments and to the many sins of men, including the crime of abortion:

“We must recognize that, if we have come to this point, we owe it in large part to our own infidelity, to letting others decide for God what is right and what is not,” he said, “to allowing, in the name of tolerance, the murder of children in the womb, the killing of the sick and the elderly, the degeneration of Christian morality and the corruption of children and young people.”

The Italian prelate used a language rarely heard from the mouths of the current Vatican hierarchy to condemn the evils of modern society.

“What we see today is the poisoned fruit of decades of dissolution, of rebellion against the law of the Lord, of sins and vices that cry out for vengeance in the sight of God,” he continued, adding, “Divine Providence is showing us what the world can become when it abandons the Lordship of Jesus Christ and places itself under the slavery of Satan.”

The archbishop concluded his message with inspiration from a former pope:

“I would like to make my own the words of John Paul II, who said at the beginning of his pontificate in 1978: open wide the doors to Christ! Do not be afraid!” Viganó quoted before exhorting his listeners to lead good Christian lives.

“But above all — I beg you, I implore you: let us return to live in the grace of God, to frequent the Sacraments, to practice the virtues, to be good Christians, faithful the promises of our Baptism and authentic witnesses of Christ.”

The message ended with the archbishop inviting the people present to recite together the Our Father.

The following is an English translation of Viganó ‘s message from the Italian:

Dear friends, Dear brothers and sisters, Allow me to join you to express my spiritual proximity to you and my support. Your presence in this square, and in many squares throughout Italy, is proof that some people are still willing to use their own intelligence and have no intentions of giving up their freedom. You are gathered once again to express your determination in resisting the deceptions and the narrative of lies propagated by the mainstream media, the censorship of social media platforms and television, and the subtle terrorism that would have you receive an experimental gene serum which produces new serious side effects every day, some even lethal, and has proven ineffective to contain the pandemic. We have all understood, I think, that this pandemic is being used as a means to bring about that “Great Reset” which has been planned in great details for many years. It is disconcerting to see how all political forces, including the ones you might have expected to oppose the establishment of this health dictatorship, have become accomplices of an elite of criminal conspirators. Rulers, magistrates, police forces, doctors and scientists, public and private officials, journalists, but also bishops and priests, and the Vatican leaders themselves: in every part of the world, all follow the same script, under a single leadership. We have seen how far their ideological madness goes: discriminating and criminalizing those who choose not to be part of this mass experimentation program, which is driven by massive economic interests and by an anti-human plan that is also fundamentally anti-Christ. But if you are all aware of the absurdity and absolute gravity of what has been happening for the past year and a half; if many of you understand that Covid has been instrumental in limiting the natural freedoms of citizens and in establishing an Orwellian regime in which each of us is tracked and controlled in all our activities; it is also necessary to go deeper, that is, to recognize that, what we see happening corresponds to an inhuman project by forces who hate not only the health of the body, but also and above all, the salvation of the soul. Each of you, each of us, has an immortal soul, created by God, and redeemed by Our Lord Jesus Christ with the sacrifice of the Cross. For each of us the Lord shed His Blood, and it is our and your duty to guard your immortal soul in the Grace of God, following His Commandments and courageously testifying of the Faith, precisely at times when it is so seriously threatened, even by those who currently govern the Church, and who have sided with the Enemy. We must recognize that, if we have come to this point, we owe it in large part to our own infidelity, to letting others decide for God what is right and what is not, to allowing, in the name of tolerance, the murder of children in the womb, the killing of the sick and the elderly, the degeneration of Christian morality and the corruption of children and young people. What we see today is the poisoned fruit of decades of dissolution, of rebellion against the Law of the Lord, of sins and vices that cry out for vengeance in the sight of God. Divine Providence is showing us what the world can become when it abandons the Lordship of Jesus Christ and places itself under the slavery of Satan. My words are not apocalyptic words – as some say — but a severe warning, from a Pastor of the Catholic Church, to return to God, to recognize that where Christ the King and Mary do not reign, there reigns the cruel and ruthless tyranny of the devil instead, who promises universal brotherhood to men but only wants our damnation. I would like to make my own the words John Paul II pronounced at the beginning of his Pontificate in 1978: “Do not be afraid! Open, indeed, open wide the doors to Christ! To his saving power. Do not be afraid! Open, indeed, open wide the doors to Christ! Jesus Christ is King and Lord of History, in His hands are the fates and destinies of each of us, of all nations and of Holy Church. He will not allow us to succumb to the onslaught of the enemy of mankind. Return! Let us all return to him, with the trust of the prodigal son who humbly asks his father to forgive him and to welcome him back into his home. Let us return to being Christians, proud of our Faith and of the civilization that Religion has built up over the course of two thousand years of history, and of which our beloved homeland, Italy, was the cradle. Let’s go back to defending in civil and political life those non-negotiable values that today we see denied and trampled on. But above all – I beg you, I implore you: let us return to live in the Grace of God, to frequent the Sacraments, to practice the virtues, to be good Christians, faithful to the promises of our Baptism and authentic witnesses of Christ. And so that this day, on which you publicly and courageously manifest your opposition to the impending tyranny, does not remain sterile and devoid of supernatural light, I invite you all to recite with me the words that the Lord has taught us. Let us do it with fervor, with an impulse of charity, invoking the protection of Our Lord and His Most Holy Mother on all of us, on our families, on our homeland and on the whole world: Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy Name, thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today, our daily bread, forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors and do not lead us into temptation, but free us from Evil. Amen. + Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

