‘The Passion of Christ’ star Jim Caviezel will deliver keynote speech at LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala

Caviezel will headline a group of speakers which will also include LifeSite co-founders Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite is excited to finally announce the mystery keynote speaker for our 25th Anniversary Gala in Naples, Florida!

Award winning film star and devout Catholic Jim Caviezel will be speaking at the Gala on Wednesday, August 17. Caviezel is most well-known for his portrayal of our Lord Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ.

Caviezel will headline a group of speakers which will also include LifeSite co-founders Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen.

Tickets are now on sale at the LifeSiteNews Gala website. Click here to securely purchase your tickets. Join LifeSite staff, supporters, and sponsors in hearing Caviezel’s inspiring words. This VIP black-tie event takes place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort, a luxury hotel in Naples, Florida overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

The schedule of events on August 17 is as follows: 6:00pm Cocktail Reception, 7:00pm Welcome, 7:30pm Dinner, 8:30pm Formal Program and Keynote Speaker Address.

Special room rates are available for all LifeSite Gala attendees. Click here to book your room or call 1-844-489-9663 to make your reservations.

The LifeSite staff is eager to celebrate this remarkable 25-year milestone. Without the support of our dedicated readers and donors over the years, this celebration would not be possible. You have helped us further and strengthen our mission and for that, we are truly grateful.

Tickets are available for purchase on-line for $250 per person. Ticket purchases can be securely made by clicking here. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Click here to visit the 25th Anniversary Gala website for more information.

LifeSiteNews looks forward to welcoming you in beautiful Naples, Florida!

Share











