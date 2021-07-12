The rainbow has been co-opted as a sign of ‘rebellion against God’s commandments’: Bishop Strickland

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — TYLER, Texas, July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Strickland of Tyler, Texas took to Twitter on Friday to condemn the use of the rainbow symbol by LGBT activists which he qualified as “a sign of sinful pride and rebellion against God’s commandments” whilst reminding the faithful of the rainbow’s original meaning and Christian origin. original meaning and Christian origin.

The rainbow has been co-opted as a sign of sinful pride & rebellion against God’s commandments instead of a sign of hope. Let us pray for the world & the Church to reject the man made idols of our time & to once again bow humbly before almighty God. St Joseph pray for us. — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) July 9, 2021

Strickland is one of the few bishops who regularly uses Twitter to post on issues relating to the moral and social teachings of the Church on issues such as abortion, transgenderism and homosexuality.

In September of 2020, Strickland posted a series of tweets urging Catholics and fellow bishops to “wake up” and to fight and condemn evils such as abortion and transgenderism which “cut at the very roots of civilisation.”

Strickland’s tweet was posted shortly after the conclusion of “pride month,” with many western countries now giving over the month of June to celebrate LGBT “pride.”

The tweet ends on a prayer for the Church and the world and an invocation to Saint Joseph, patron saint of the Church:

Let us pray for the world and the Church to reject the man-made idols of our time and to once again bow humbly before almighty God. St Joseph pray for us.

“Pride month” remains mostly unchallenged by the overwhelming majority of diocesan bishops and priests and even promoted by some, such as Fr. James Martin who says that it represents “a celebration of the human dignity” and an occasion which is “especially important to celebrate in churches.”