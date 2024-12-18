The REAL story of Saint Nicholas

As we prepare for Christmas, let us tell you about the real St. Nicholas, the man who inspired all the gift-giving we do to celebrate Christ’s birth.

(LifeSiteNews) — As we prepare for Christmas, let us tell you about the real Saint Nicholas — the man who inspired all the gift-giving we do to celebrate Christ’s birth.

Born in Patara, a village in modern-day Turkey, St. Nicholas wasn’t just a generous soul; he was a fourth-century bishop who suffered terribly during the anti-Christian persecution by the Roman Emperor Diocletian.

Nicholas was raised in a wealthy Christian family but lost his parents when he was just a boy. Rather than becoming attached to his inheritance, Nicholas devoted his life to God, using his fortune to care for the poor, defend the innocent, and stand up for the faith.

One of his most famous acts of charity was helping a father in desperate need. The man was so poor that he feared he’d have to sell his three daughters into slavery because he couldn’t afford their dowries. Secretly, Nicholas dropped bags of gold into their home — some say through the window, others down the chimney — saving the daughters and giving them a future.

Nicholas was also a fierce defender of the faith. At the Council of Nicaea, he stood boldly against the heresy of Arianism, which denied the divinity of Christ. He even struck the heretic Arius during one exchange! This courage to stand for what’s right is something we desperately need today.

St. Nicholas also cared deeply for those in danger. He’s remembered for saving sailors during a storm, rescuing innocent men from unjust execution, and comforting the suffering.

At LifeSiteNews, we’re inspired by St. Nicholas as we work to protect the most vulnerable, defend life and family, and proclaim the truth of the Gospel in a world that often rejects it.

But just like St. Nicholas couldn’t do his work alone, neither can we — we need your help.

This Christmas season, will you join us in carrying on the spirit of St. Nicholas? Every gift to LifeSiteNews, no matter the size, makes a difference — your donation will help us keep this vital mission going.

As you celebrate this season of giving, we invite you to honor the real St. Nicholas by supporting the work of LifeSiteNews. Visit give.lifesitenews.com today to make your gift.

Thank you, and may the peace of Christ fill your heart this Christmas.

Faith and Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











