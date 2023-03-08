The state is coming for your children: Why parents can’t ignore gender ideology, assisted suicide

If you're a parent, you will want to tune in to this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, where Jonathon shares an urgent warning about the encroachment of state-sponsored physical and moral destruction of children.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon shares an urgent warning about the encroachment of state-sponsored physical and moral destruction of children, specifically the very real horrors of “gender transitions” and the proposed idea of assisted suicide for “mature minors” in Canada.

“I think the mainstream culture has become in many ways more tangibly dangerous in ways that are more difficult to predict,” he says. “And a key way that this is the case is the complete colonization of our collective institutions by the transgender movement.”

In today’s solo episode, Jonathon reads and comments on an anonymous Substack article by an Eastern European mom. She wrote that she felt compelled to leave the U.S. for a time, in order to avoid the real and present danger of transgender ideology on her daughter, who had previously insisted she was a boy.

“We should recognize that the digital world our children participate in is inculcating ideologies in them that they can pursue to the extent of physically mutilating their own bodies, resulting in their own mental destruction, and that there will be nothing that we can do about it,” he warns.

Jonathon also discusses the story of a Canadian parliamentary advisory board recommending the expansion of assisted suicide to “mature minors” struggling with depression or mental illness.

“I think we underestimate the extent to which the culture we inhabit has become fundamentally poisonous, and that ideologies that were only recently considered ridiculous are now currently destroying the lives of many, many people. Many of those people are children,” he says.

