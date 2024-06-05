The Telegraph admits COVID shots may have helped cause over 3 million excess deaths

A BMJ study found that there have been over three million excess deaths in 47 countries from 2020 to 2022 and acknowledged that the COVID shots may have had ‘detrimental effects,’ the Telegraph reported.

(LifeSiteNews) — The popular U.K. media outlet the Telegraph published a Tuesday report admitting that a recent peer-reviewed study shows COVID shots “may have helped fuel a rise in excess deaths” numbering over three million.

The medical journal BMJ Public Health conducted a data analysis of 47 countries, largely in Europe and North America, which found high excess death rates for three continuous years since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“This is unprecedented and raises serious concerns,” the researchers concluded. They noted that it was “likely” that “containment measures” increased the death rate, but that it is difficult to prove the fatal effects of restricted health care and economic decline.

The researchers also pointed out that the COVID shots, like the containment measures, may have had “detrimental effects that cause inferior outcomes,” especially since clinical trials have shown that recipients of the mRNA vaccines have shown substantially higher instances of adverse events than control groups.

Using a statistical method called Karlinsky and Kobak’s estimate model, the study compared death rates in given countries from 2020 to 2022 to death data from 2015 to 2019, accounting for seasonal variation in mortality rates.

The researchers found 1,033,122 excess deaths – 11.5% more than expected – recorded in the countries in 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began and measures such as lockdowns and social distancing were enacted.

In 2021, when the COVID shots were widely made available for public use and “containment” measures continued, 1,256,942 excess deaths – just under 14% more than expected – were recorded.

And in 2022, when the COVID shot rollout continued and most containment measures were lifted, 808,392 excess deaths were recorded, although the researchers pointed out there is a typical data reporting lag of months or even years in many countries.

The excess deaths amounted to a total of at least 3,098,456 over the three year span in the 47 countries.

The Telegraph highlighted the fact that the “onset of excess mortality in early 2021” in Germany synchronized with the rollout of COVID shots, according to German researchers who have said this calls for “further investigation.”

The researchers noted that “side effects linked to the Covid vaccine had included ischaemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome and brain haemorrhage, cardiovascular diseases, coagulation, haemorrhages, gastrointestinal events and blood clotting,” the Telegraph said.

The British media outlet also pointed to the repeated warnings of Gordon Wishart, chief medical officer at Check4Cancer, that delaying cancer diagnoses would cause increased deaths.

“It was predicted early in the lockdown period that limited access to healthcare for non-Covid conditions would lead to delays in the diagnosis and treatment of time-critical conditions such as cancer, cardiac disease, diabetes and dementia and that this would lead to excess deaths from these conditions,” Wishart said, The Telegraph reported.

According to NHS England data, the cancer rate fell from 521 per 100,000 people in the year before lockdowns to 456 from 2020-2021, “suggesting around 45,000 cancers were missed in the first pandemic year.”

“Government leaders and policy makers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality and evaluate their health crisis policies,” the researchers concluded.

